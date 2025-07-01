The Dolphins will put Darren Waller in the same situation that made him retire

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL world on Tuesday when they traded with the New York Giants for retired tight end Darren Waller. No one knew Waller even wanted to come out of retirement, with him first making the decision to step away last offseason. However, according to insider Tom Pelissero, Waller only wanted to return if he could play for Miami.

He initially announced his retirement on June 9, 2024, during the offseason, but the veteran tight end admitted he made the decision to end his career far before that. Appearing on a recent episode of The Side You Don’t See podcast, Waller admitted he first decided to retire during a Week 6 game of the 2023 season.

Playing with the New York Giants at the time, he detailed the decisive moment he had while playing on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Waller explained that during the first quarter, New York kept calling a counter lead running play, where Waller was used as the lead blocker through the hole. While the play was productive, it led to Waller going to the sideline and asking himself what is he even doing with his life. At that point, he agreed with himself to finish the season out to the best of his ability, then retire.

Now, after a season off, he’s back, and reportedly mentally and physically refreshed. He certainly will need to be, because he will have to confront the things that led to his retirement moment.

Darren Waller is reportedly refreshed physically and mentally as he joins Dolphins

Joining the AFC East, Waller will play the Bills twice this season, including in Buffalo in Week 3. However, the Bills just seem to be a detail in his retirement story, not a factor; going to Buffalo or playing the team shouldn’t be an issue of any kind for Waller. It is fair to ask, however, if blocking will be an issue for the veteran tight end.

The assumption is Waller will replace Jonnu Smith in Miami’s offense. If that’s the case, he’ll be more of a receiving tight end, and Julian Hill will remain the team’s top blocking tight end. However, Waller will still be asked to block, and possibly a lot since the Dolphins are trying to be a more physical team. If Waller is going to have success in his return, he has to be willing to do that.

In fairness to Waller, he didn’t necessarily say he left the game solely because he was being asked to block. His lack of enjoyment for blocking in that moment just could’ve served as the ultimate sign that he was burnt out. Now that he’s refreshed, he could show up in Miami as a willing blocker, also bringing his receiving skills that he will have to prove are still up to par.

READ MORE