Dolphins WR suffering 'significant' knee injury is another blow for Mike McDaniel
By Brian Miller
In Week 7, the Miami Dolphins got their tails kicked by the Colts. Despite the score showing a much closer game, the Dolphins were once again a mess. To add insult to things, they may have lost Braxton Berrios for the season.
Berrios' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said his client will undergo an MRI, but it is feared to be a significant injury. Berrios was seen walking off the field and into the blue tent only to emerge and head directly to the locker room.
Berrios is the Dolphins' primary punt returner. He has done well enough and has broken a few big returns, but overall, like the rest of the Dolphins special teams play, he hasn't been good enough. The biggest disappointment with Berrios is the lack of action in the offense. For a player who is quick and shifty, you would think Mike McDaniel would find a way to get the ball into his hands in short situations and let him pick up yards after the catch.
So far, that hasn't been the case. Berrios hasn't had a target since Week 3 and only has four on the season. In 2023, he was targeted 33 times. The Dolphins may view him as a pure special teams player, but his play as such isn't something that another player couldn't do.
Miami also lost Tyler Huntley to a shoulder injury in Indy. He left the game in the second half shortly before Berrios did. It is uncertain how serious Huntley's injury is or if he will miss time. The Dolphins are expected to bring Tua Tagovailoa back this week in time to face the Arizona Cardinals, which is some positive news for the offense.
With Berrios potentially being out all season or at minimum heading to the Injured Reserve, the Dolphins would not have to move another player to add Tua to the roster.