Don Shula's wins record may be safe after latest Bill Belichick speculation
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula remains the winningest NFL coach of all time and the only person who can catch him is Bill Belichick. A new update indicates that his time on the sideline may actually be over.
After his dismissal from the Patriots, a joint departure according to how it was worded, Belichick wasn't the impressive top name on the tongues of owners looking for new coaches in the 2024 cycle. In fact, Belichick only had one serious inquiry and it went nowhere.
While some still believe that it was Tom Brady who built the Patriots dynasty, and thus Belichick's resume, the question about his future is still uncertain. A new report from The U.S. Sun indicates Belichick might be done.
The report cites a conversation with two of the former head coach's close friends, who apparently both believe he is enjoying his time away from the game. At 72 years old, Belichick is finally not dealing with the full season-long grind that comes with being a coach. He has found a new life with the media and podcasting, which is much less rigorous.
If Belichick does remain out of football, Shula's record may last longer than many fans will. Shula has 328 career regular season wins and 347 total. Belichick is only the third HC in history to reach 300 - he currently has 302 regular season wins and 333 total.
Will Bill Belichick really walk away from chasing Don Shula's record?
Belichick is only 14 wins behind Shula for the all-time lead. He is 26 away from surpassing him in regular season wins too. It's hard to imagine being this close and not being able to finish it off, and it is even harder to believe that his ego alone would allow him to remain out of football after coming so close.
If Belichick does come back to the sideline, his successful chase of the record will depend on what team brings him back and what kind of situation they are in. Most teams looking for new leaders do not have great rosters and that could be a problem for Belichick.