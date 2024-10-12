Predicting the Miami Dolphins' next 5 games after the bye week
By Brian Miller
Halloween is quickly approaching, and the Miami Dolphins' 2024 season already looks like a horror show. Will it change in the coming five weeks?
Miami's second-half schedule will be brutal, with several late-season road games. They have already played three of their eight home games and will play their fourth in Week 8. That leaves only four home games remaining for the final nine weeks of the season.
Can the Dolphins rebound and make a run at the playoffs? This is a question everyone is asking, but it will depend on many factors, including Tua Tagovailoa's recovery and return to the field. Looking at the next five games, the Dolphins will have their work cut out for them.
Predicting the next 5 Dolphins games after they return from bye week
Week 7: at Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are not a good football team. They enter Week 6 at 2-3, like Miami. They have problems on offense and defense, but this is a team that can put together a game and sneak out a win. It's not like the Dolphins are a great team.
Miami will win this game because the defense is good enough to stop a Colts offense that has thrown a league-high six interceptions. Even with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, Miami should be able to generate just enough offense to keep a lead. Three weeks into the system, Huntley should be better.
Prediction: Dolphins 16, Colts 12 (3-3)
Week 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals
This is supposed to be the big return of Tua Tagovailoa, and that alone will give fans a reason to be jumping up and down. However, anyone expecting Tua to simply jump in and play like he did in 2023 needs to relax a bit. He is going to be rusty, and we can't discount his play against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.
The Cardinals are also currently 2-3, but their offense is getting better and Kyler Murray will give the Dolphins' defense fits with his ability to run. Without Jaelan Phillips on the field, the edge is going to be tough to contain, and Miami has to avoid leaving an out when the pocket collapses. Murray can buy time to let his receivers get open. The question is if Miami's secondary can hold its coverage.
Prediction: Dolphins 17, Cardinals 21 (3-4)
Week 9: at Buffalo Bills
Call it a revenge game for Tua. Call it whatever you want. The Dolphins will face a must-win game in upstate New York. If the Dolphins have real hope for this season, they must beat the Bills. That isn't going to be easy.
The Dolphins can't get the Bills out of their minds, and it seems all Buffalo has to do is show up, and Miami will fold under the pressure. Mike McDaniel's team should have a much better outing against them this time around, but winning in Buffalo is not easy for this era's Dolphins team.
Prediction: Dolphins 17, Bills 32 (3-5)
Week 10: at Los Angeles Rams
The second half of the season has arrived, and only seven more weeks of regular-season football remain. Where will the Dolphins be heading into the final stretch? Well, they will face a Rams team with a ton of talent. The team the Dolphins will play in Week 10 is not the team that is playing now, as the Rams will get better once they are healthier.
Still, the Dolphins are the better football team, provided they get healthier and Tua gets back to his best. This has the potential of being another truly ugly primetime game that is more defensive boredom than offensive excitement.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Rams 17 (4-5)
Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Dolphins better hope they have it together by the time the Raiders come to Hard Rock Stadium. The Raiders are a bad football team on both sides of the ball and easily could be ranked as such with the Patriots. Given their play, it is surprising that they are 2-3 heading into Week 6.
This is a game Miami has to win, without question. Six of the last seven are going to be brutal. The Dolphins have no excuses if they can't beat the Raiders, and if they don't, the season will most likely be over.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Raiders 10 (5-5)