Don’t be shocked when Dolphins struggle at home in 2025

The Miami Dolphins have some tough road games in 2025, but the team's home matchups might be the toughest they will play in the upcoming NFL season.

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, but even before it was revealed, we already knew who the Dolphins would be playing next season. So, looking at Miami's 2025 opponents, it becomes quite clear they have to be winners at home because these are their toughest games.

The Dolphins' chances of a successful 2025 season will hinge on how well they play at home against the toughest part of their schedule.

4 most-difficult home games on the 2025 Miami Dolphins schedule

Buffalo Bills - Week 10

This is a game the Dolphins must win. Miami struggles in Orchard Park, NY, every year, making their home meeting against the Buffalo Bills in 2025 a must-win. If the Dolphins have any hopes of winning the AFC East, they must beat Buffalo at least once next season.

Cincinnati Bengals - Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals narrowly missed making the playoffs in 2024, and many in the media felt that if they had, the AFC playoff picture could have looked a lot different, as the Bengals were playing fantastically down the stretch, a little too late.

After keeping both of their top wide receivers, the Bengals are playing a dangerous game that Dolphins fans know all too well. They are placing their season's hopes on their offensive production at the expense of the defense. Still, Cincinnati is going to be a tough game on Miami's 2025 schedule.

Los Angeles Chargers - Week 6

The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first season as head coach. That couldn't have made Dolphins owner Stephen Ross all that happy, considering his favorite college coach continues to elude him.

The Chargers are an up-and-down team on the road, but this game could have big late-season playoff implications, making it another must-win game for Miami, no matter when it is played.

Baltimore Ravens - Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC North, and they will once again give the AFC a challenge in 2025. If the Dolphins are going to be a legitimate competitor next season, they have to be able to beat the best teams on their schedule.

The Bills are Miami's nemesis, but the Ravens may be the best overall team they face in 2025.

More Dolphins News and Analysis