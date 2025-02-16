Miami Dolphins' 2025 Super Bowl odds should surprise no one

It has been 50 years since the Miami Dolphins hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and 30 some odd years since they last appeared in a Super Bowl. Most in the media predict another season of waiting.

The Dolphins currently hold a record they would love to forget. They have not won a playoff game since the 2000 Wild Card round. It is the longest drought in the entire NFL; only the Raiders, with 22 seasons, are close. Even the lowly New York Jets have only been waiting for 14 seasons.

Well, Dolphins fans should buckle up because 2025 isn't impressing the betting sites, and Miami's odds of getting to the Super Bowl next year are pretty slim. USA Today released the post-Super Bowl odds for 2025, and naturally, the Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles are the top three teams that are expected to challenge.

The Dolphins, you ask? Well, they are a lot further down with odds in the +6500 range. Got some money to throw around? It might be an interesting bet to make, but one that likely won't pay out.

The Dolphins ' 2025 Super Bowl odds are not surprising at all

Watching the Chiefs and Eagles play, as well as a few of the other teams that challenged for a spot in the Super Bowl, it was clear the Dolphins are quite a bit further from making a real run at the big game.

Winning a playoff game is the first step to making the Super Bowl. The Dolphins can talk all they want about having the right pieces in place or the players saying how they are close and know they can get the job done. The reality is a lot different and truthfully, they have yet to show they are capable of doing it.

In 2023, the Dolphins had the best offense in the NFL. Then teams figured out how to beat them, and Miami sank like a little rock in a big pond. Everything that went wrong late in the Dolphins 2023 season, went wrong to start the 2024 season so why should 2025 be any different?

It's up the players to win football games and it is up to Mike McDaniel to get them prepared to do so. The media and, apparently, the betting community don't see that happening.

