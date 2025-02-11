ESPN's early 2025 NFL rankings are a gut-punch for optimistic Dolphins fans

There is a lot of room for the Miami Dolphins to grow in 2025. There will be big changes to the roster ahead of the season but none too big at the top of the team.

Miami will need to add quite a bit to their team as they will have several needs to address. If they can't fix certain areas of the team, specifically upcoming starter vacancies, the Dolphins won't be very good in 2025.

ESPN has released a post-Super Bowl 2025 ranking prior to the start of March's free agency and Miami should take note as to what others think about them. No, they really won't care about an early ranking or any other ranking, but it does entertain the possibility that the Dolphins may not be very good.

Miami has been given a rank of 20 in the network's early power list. 20, actually, is about where the Dolphins should be. There is plenty of room to move up and room to move down if they can't get it together.

Miami Dolphins have a lot to prove in 2025 after starting 2024 in a big hole

Two seasons of playoff football didn't add up to a third. Miami had to rely on too much external help to make the playoffs and when it was realized they were not going to make it, they opted to walk through the second half of Week 18 against the New York Jets without any desire to actually win the game.

Miami has to get mentally prepared, and that starts with Mike McDaniel, who has to become a better head coach. He, too, has a lot of growing to do in his job, and thus far, that hasn't happened since his first season.

If the Dolphins are going to be better next year and earn respect from outsiders, they need to be tough, disciplined, and accountable...or they can drop from 20.

