Draft hype is rising for Dolphins' potential Austin Jackson successor

The Miami Dolphins have had something between a fire sale and a brutal round of layoffs this offseason involving many veteran players. Between Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Fins have bid adieu to many pillars of their prior regime.

New Miami GM Jon-Eric Sullivan ain't messing around. De'Von Achane may be the only man who's safe from another stunning trade.

Sullivan is relentless in his pursuit of accruing draft capital. Because he has two first-round picks and four third-rounders to work with, he's positioned to take riskier fliers and even prioritize early selections that aren't necessarily current pressing needs.

This applies to the right tackle situation, where veteran Austin Jackson is entering a contract year in 2026. One ascending prospect is an ideal candidate to replace him in 2027 and beyond.

Notre Dame right tackle Aamil Wagner is prime Day 2 Miami Dolphins draft prospect

Essentially Sports insider Tony Pauline reported the latest buzz on Aamil Wagner after Notre Dame's pro day. Pauline underscored just how much Wagner's stock is rising, and indicated that the Dolphins were among the teams to meet with the former Fighting Irish standout:

"Offensive tackle Aamil Wagner continued his terrific predraft process. After an outstanding showing during Shrine Bowl practices and a solid combine, Wagner looked good on pro day, especially in drills. He worked exclusively at right tackle on Tuesday after lining up on both sides during Shrine practice. [...] Expected to be a Day 2 pick, Wagner met with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins on Wednesday."

It's quite noteworthy that Pauline mentions Wagner as a Day 2 pick, because the media isn't nearly as high on him as NFL talent evaluators seem to be. Wagner ranks only 191st overall on the consensus big board, yet Pauline projects him to be drafted in the top 100 come April.

Wagner does have some play strength concerns, since he only tips the scales at 306 pounds. Sounds heavy, but not so much when you're 6'6". While he's not exactly a mauler in the run game, though, Wagner does excel in pass protection. Per PFF, he gave up only one sack and four hurries on 342 pass blocking snaps in 2025.

It helps to have 34.5-inch arms, that's for sure. Getting up 21 reps on the bench press with that length is impressive for Wagner, as is running a 5.01-second 40-yard dash at his size. The man's nimble, and with an extra 10 pounds or so, he could really be cooking with gas, so to speak.

Now to the Austin Jackson of it all.

Given Sullivan's proactive, borderline hostile approach to gutting Miami's roster, Jackson is a potential trade candidate after the draft (post-June 1) and even before the in-season trade deadline.

Injuries have really held Jackson back from fulfilling his promise as a 2020 first-round pick. He played in just 14 total games across the last two seasons and missed all but two games in 2022. That's a lot of rehab and a lot of tough days with the franchise that drafted him. If any of the Dolphins' incumbent veteran starters could use a fresh change of scenery, it's probably Austin Jackson above most anyone else.

Jackson should embrace the chance to get out of dodge. He's only turning 27 in August, and he was a Day 1 draft pick for a reason. Awesome natural athleticism to work with, along with the implicit upside of what he could look like if he just stays a little healthier.

Even if Wagner's stock doesn't ascend as high as Pauline projects, Miami is perfectly situated to take an earlier flier on him than most teams with one of those four third-round picks. It bodes well for Wagner to hear his name called by the Dolphins that he's earned a meeting with them.

Sullivan and new Fins coach Jeff Hafley hail from Green Bay. That organization is famous for its ability to find quality offensive linemen all over the draft. I'd wager Wagner is squarely on Miami's Day 2 radar.