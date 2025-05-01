Early 2026 draft projections confirm what Dolphins fans fear is next

The 2025 NFL Draft is now days behind the league, but it is never too early, for some, to start looking ahead to 2026.



After adding quality players to the defensive line and adding a guard in the 2025 draft, the Miami Dolphins have a clear need, and they may have no option but to address it when next April rolls around, in say, 360 or so days.

There is a lot that will happen between now and the next draft. One of the biggest questions is who will be coaching the team next year and the next biggest question is who will be calling the shots? Both Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier could be gone.

On ESPN, Jordan Reid has already delved into the 2026 NFL Draft pool, and while it's too early to have any idea of who may be available in the draft, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy is an early possibility that makes sense.



McCoy has been good for Tennessee, but as we have seen so many times, few college players tend to hold their draft status year-to-year. McCoy may be a popular 1st round option this year, but next year could be a lot different.

Miami Dolphins need at cornerback is a justifiable reason to expect a high pick at the position in 2026

All Dolphins fans are watching what happens over the next month with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Will he or will he not be traded?

This question has not been answered. Even if Ramsey remains on the field for Miami for the 2025 season, there could still be major questions about the position group next year.

Regardless of how this season plays out, Ramsey has an almost zero chance of being on the field with the Dolphins in 2026. Miami will need to address the position during the offseason.

The Dolphins have a lot of good things working in their favor, but they have to stick to building the roster around their core of players. On paper, this year's draft was a good start, but no one wins games in May.

