Early draft consensus could have Dolphins eyeing these 3 top prospects

The 2026 NFL draft is still months away, but a consensus is starting to form around who is being considered the best prospects available. The Miami Dolphins have the 11th pick this year, allowing them to add an impact player to help their upcoming rebuild.

While free agency and the trade market could impact the direction of the pick, mock drafts have been leaning in a few clear directions over the past month.

Cornerback and wide receiver have dominated the conversation around Miami's first-round pick, and it makes sense given the weakness of both spots on the current depth chart. More specifically, three players have emerged as the most commonly mocked prospects for the Dolphins over the past month, according to nflmockdraftdatabase.com.

3 prospects who Miami Dolphins fans should get to know based on current mock drafts

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

With both of their starting cornerbacks, Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones, hitting free agency this offseason, the position could once again be a barren wasteland if the Dolphins don't act. The lack of quality CBs currently on the roster is likely why LSU's Mansoor Delane has been the most commonly mocked prospect by the media recently.

Delane was sensational in his lone season at LSU, earning All-American honors from all the major outlets. He is an experienced CB with excellent technique in both man and zone, but he lacks the top-end speed that NFL teams often want from top prospects at the position. Still, he would be a welcome addition to the secondary that sorely needs a player of his caliber.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Sticking with CB, Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is a close second in terms of being the current favorite for Miami's top pick. McCoy's 2025 season was very different than Delane's, as he didn't appear in a single game due to a knee injury. Still, McCoy has a strong argument for being the top corner in the 2026 class.

McCoy's 2024 season was dominant, allowing just a 53.6 passer rating on throws in his direction according to Pro Football Focus. He is more physically gifted than Delane as well, giving him more upside on top of being nearly two years younger. There is risk in taking a player who just missed a full season, but the tape and traits are hard to ignore.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Many prospects have been mocked a similar amount of times behind McCoy and Delane, but offensive tackle Spencer Fano barely edges the rest of them out over the past month. The Utah product is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the 2026 class, battling with Miami's Francis Mauigoa for the first to be drafted.

While Miami already has a left tackle they seem to like in the form of 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul, adding Fano would be a pick that falls in line with what new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan knows works from his time with the Packers. Even if Fano needs to play guard (or maybe replace Austin Jackson at right tackle), adding a talented OL is never a bad idea.

Fano is an athletic, well-built tackle who would immediately be the highest-upside player along the offensive trenches for Miami. Fans would have a hard time being upset about this pick after years of struggling to address the offensive line.