Dolphins fans should circle this name after latest mock draft

The Miami Dolphins may make a Chris Grier-style draft pick in the first round, but it may not be your typical flyer that Grier was always known for.

Whatever approach Jon-Eric Sullivan is going to take when the draft rolls around will be an interesting one. His first selection needs to hit. The Dolphins have wasted so many draft picks over the years that Sullivan needs to find day-one starters. Tennessee's Jermod McCoy fits that idea, but there is a caveat.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 season recovering from an ACL injury. This could scare off some teams, but will it scare off the Dolphins? If Grier were still here, it would be an absolute no, but Sullivan is an unknown.

Miami Dolphins draft Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy in latest first-round mock draft

McCoy is the highest-rated corner in this year's class. He also fills a major need on the defensive side of the ball. In Green Bay, the Packers have drafted more corners than anyother position that is not the offensive line. The cards seem to be in McCoy's favor.

Fansided's Cody Williams' latest mock has McCoy landing with Miami at pick 11. It's a smart pick, but it isn't safe. McCoy's previous injury should be concerning for the Dolphins. When he was healthy, he was a great corner, but there is more than just an injury to look at.

McCoy is a junior who missed a full season. In essence, the Dolphins would be drafting a player who has only two years of college football. Is it a deal breaker? No, of course not. Plenty of college players have made it in the NFL without playing a full three or four seasons.

The issue here is the Dolphins. Injuries happen, and there are no guarantees that any other available player wouldn't suffer one as well, but starting with the question is a questionable path.

Dolphins fans have seen enough of Grier's failed draft picks and free agents with injury histories. McCoy could be the best option for the Dolphins regardless. It will all come down to how the first ten draft picks play out. McCoy may not be available to Miami when they are on the clock.

In Williams' mock, however, there are better options. He has the Cowboys taking linebacker Sonny Stiles one pick later. Stiles is a game-changing linebacker who can help the Dolphins transition to an in-your-face, physical defense. At pick 13, the Rams take Utah's Spencer Fano. Miami needs to consider taking a big lineman.

Fano is intriguing. Williams points out that he has given up only one sack in two seasons. Miami could be moving on from Austin Jackson this offseason. Another Grier draft pick who had injury issues before entering the league.

Whatever the Dolphins decide to do at 11, we still believe trading down is the best option. Sullivan has to find an impact player who will own his position from day one.