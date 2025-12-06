Early Dolphins’ 2026 free agent outlook suggests major turnover is coming

There are two lines of thinking when it comes to the Miami Dolphins. Do they blow the team up and start over, or do they try to piece together a team that can win consistently? That thought process may already be rolling through the corridors.

Stephen Ross likes McDaniel, so a complete rebuild is unlikely. Hiring a new GM to replace Champ Kelly could begin the next era with friction, unless Ross allows that next GM to have control over the head coach position.

That isn't likely to happen, so expect Kelly to remain for at least a year while McDaniel takes another run. So why is this so important? The Dolphins have 25 impending free agents as they head towards the end of the season. It will be Kelly's job to evaluate that talent and decide who stays and who goes.

Not a single player of those 25 should be considered safe. Fans and media will both agree that some players should be brought back, but for the majority, there is no need to retain them.

Chris Grier began a habit of trying to mimic the success the Patriots had under Bill Belichick. Sign free agents to short-term deals and then replace them a year later. On the one hand, his decision to take that route has given the next GM more flexibility in rebuilding parts of the roster; on the other hand, it's why the Dolphins continue to struggle to find quality depth.

As we approach the final weeks of 2025, some of these 25 players won't be back, and some absolutely shouldn't.

Must re-sign free agents

Ethan Bonner - Still developing and cheap

Rasul Douglas - Proved he still can play well.

Daniel Brunskill - Versatility along the line bodes well for a return

Kader Kohou - Horrible injury to start the season, but should be healthy in 2026

Joe Cardona - Inexpensive and good long snapper

Free Agents that deserve another season

Julian Hill - Continues to show developmental progress

Darren Waller - Fantastic when healthy and used properly

Elijah Campbell - Adds quality depth to both safety and corner

Kendall Lamm - Proven depth lineman

Cole Strange - Strange has been quite consistent since joining the Dolphins

Riley Patterson - Bring him back at least to compete for the job.

If the price is right

D'Wayne Eskridge - Solid special teams player

Ashyn Davis - He has been ok in 2025, so price will dictate his return

Jake Bailey - No reason not to re-sign him, but get him real competition

K.J. Britt - Upside potential, but needs to see more on the field

Matt Judon - The Dolphins need depth at DE

Larry Borom - He was starting to play better and could provide needed depth

Benito Jones - Losing out on reps to Zeek Biggers, but a valuable depth piece

No reason to bring these guys back

Ifeatu Melifonwu - The team needs to get better at CB

Artie Burns - Absolutely no reason to take that risk again

Matthew Butler - Biggers has replaced him

Liam Eichenberg - His one-season return never happened

Willie Gay, Jr. - He needs to go where he will actually play

Cameron Goode - Need better LB help

Zach Wilson - Let Quinn Ewers take over and draft another QB

Alexander Mattison - Ollie Gordon has taken over that role

The Dolphins will have to watch their spending. Tyreek Hill has a good chance of being designated a June 1st release. If that happens, the money they get from him won't be available until June 2nd. Overall, the roster isn't in horrible shape, but there are players under contract next season who will not make it to March.