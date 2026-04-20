ESPN analyst Jordan Reid's 7-round mock draft gives Dolphins lackluster haul

Mock draft season is coming to an end, as the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night. Miami Dolphins fans have been chomping at the bit to find out who the Dolphins will build their roster around with their draft class.

ESPN's Jordan Reid has been pretty consistent with his early-round draft picks, but in his latest full 7-round mock, he leaves a lot of work for Jon-Eric Sullivan to do after the draft.

Taking Spencer Fano with the first pick isn't a horrible prediction because it is likely to happen, but things start to spin out of control once the 11th pick is made.

Jordan Reid's Miami Dolphins' mock draft is more about safe picks than great players

Fano at 11 is an easy pick to make. He checks the boxes that Sullivan is likely looking for. But at 30, Reid has the Dolphins taking edge rusher, Keldric Faulk. That isn't a horrible pick either, given the fact that the Dolphins need someone to complement Chop Robinson. At 11, Faulk would be a massive reach; at 30, he is a good value.

Most believe the Dolphins will target a receiver at 30 or, at the very least, 43. This is a deep class for wideouts, and some of the top candidates come with maturity issues, per Adam Schefter. If the Dolphins feel the same way, waiting until round three makes more sense.

Dolphins fans will love South Carolina's Brandon Cisse at pick 43, but they may not be able to climb over the fence right away. South Carolina cornerbacks still trigger fans after the failed Cam Smith draft pick. Luckily, Cisse wasn't Chris Grier's son's roommate.

Bryce Lance is the first receiver off the board for the Dolphins at pick 75. He has a lot of upside potential without having a lot of developmental needs. I may have gone with Cincinnati LB Jake Golday here. I think Lance would have fallen a bit farther. Golday is a versatile linebacker who would give Hafley a unique defensive tool.

Reid has Miami taking Jalon Kilgore next at 87, and honestly, there are no complaints from me, but I believe he could have been had lower. Miami could have taken Lance with this selection and then used their next pick on Kilgore. The safety has great potential and will challenge for playing time immediately.

Romello Height is taken at 90 in round three. I'm not a fan of the pick. This is where I start to get nitpicky. Reid has Miami taking Elijah Sarratt with their next pick after Height, but Chris Brazzell II went off the board after Height. He is a stellar WR prospect.

I wouldn't pass on Brazzell II for another mid-level edge-rusher, not when he gave Faulk to Miami at 30.

For my tastes, it kind of falls apart from there. Sarratt isn't the best WR available. Marlin Klein is taken over LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, Jr., who would be a good fit for the Dolphins over Jimmy Rolder, who Reid has Miami taking in round five.

Reid finishes his draft with Miami guard Anez Cooper and QB Jalon Daniels. Overall, the draft is good, but it isn't the homerun that fans would have hoped for. Some of the selections feel more like need picks than the best players available at the time.