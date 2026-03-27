ESPN analyst predicts the Dolphins will land a hidden gem in Round 2

The Miami Dolphins are just weeks away from their most important moment of the year for the new regime. The NFL draft will decide many things for Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley.

With the addition of a second first-round pick after trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins are expected to solve the WR problem in the late first round, but use the 11th pick to reinforce the trenches.

On top of their expected Day 1 draft strategy, ESPN's Field Yates has the Miami Dolphins drafting a gem in the second round of the NFL Draft, and he would become essential as early as this season.

ESPN's Field Yates has the Miami Dolphins drafting EDGE Malachi Lawrence at pick 43

The Dolphins only possess one pick in the second round, number 43. Due to the team's recent decisions, Miami needs three primary positions: wide receiver, cornerback, and EDGE.

As we mentioned before, the first two picks in the first round seem likely to be used for a WR and a big man for either side of the ball. However, the interesting selection comes in the second round, where Field Yates indicates that the Dolphins will select Malachi Lawrence, an EDGE rusher from Central Florida. It would be a pick that could be beneficial for Miami, as it’s a team that lacks talent in that position, with Chop Robinson and Joshua Uche being the most notable names in the room.

Lawrence enters the NFL Draft as a big, physical, athletic prospect. With Robinson and Uche as the starting EDGEs, Malachi Lawrence would be used as a complement for these two players.

In his article, Yates wrote: “Needs exist all over the Dolphins' roster, including opposite of Chop Robinson, to boost a pass rush that tied for 23rd in pass rush win rate last season.”

Fields also added that Lawrence has one of the best closing abilities in the class. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded 28 tackles (11 for loss), seven sacks, 40 pressures, and two forced fumbles last season.

Lawrence is a player who has been a constant problem for quarterbacks at the college level. He consistently wreaks havoc with his quick penetration and sharp play recognition. His awareness of where QBs are trying to escape helped him rack up solid sack numbers.

But most importantly, Lawrence isn’t elite yet. He still has room to improve, but he shows traits that stand out from the norm. Miami can’t afford to pass on him, as they need someone with the consistency and aggressiveness he displayed in the Big 12.

Plus, in the second round, he could be considered a steal if he turns out the way analysts predict.