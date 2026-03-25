Wide receiver explodes onto Dolphins' draft radar with phenomenal pro day

The Miami Dolphins have, shall we say, concepts of a plan to be competitive during the 2026 season, but it's more of a bridge/rebuilding year that will rely heavily on young core players and many rookie draft picks.

Given that Miami GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has such a surplus of draft capital, he can take risks on certain prospects who may not be as ready to play right away. However, to position new starting QB Malik Willis for success and not torpedo his confidence, it'd be wise to find some weapons for him to sling the rock to, especially after trading away WR1 Jaylen Waddle for a first-round pick.

It only took one pro day performance to make it clear which receiver the Dolphins should target on Day 2 of the draft.

UConn playmaker Skyler Bell is perfect target for Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis

For all the controversy former UConn/NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky created with his Ty Simpson QB1 propaganda, lost in that shuffle somewhat is how great a prospect Skyler Bell is from Dan-O's alma mater.

Bell just had his pro day, and although he posted some impressive numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, his agility scores weren't yet in. Now we have a more complete picture of his athletic profile. And my oh my, what an intriguing package Bell presents to draft suitors.

Awesome workout by Skyler Bell today at UConn Pro Day.



Posted an ELITE three-cone at 6.65 (and he had times in 6.5s). Among the best in the WR class. 👀👀



Plus a near-90th percentile short shuttle at 4.11.



Outstanding WR workout too. 📈📈#ShrineBowlWhosNext pic.twitter.com/ssWCibpVfh — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 24, 2026

UConn WR Skyler Bell was ELITE at the 2026 Pro Day.



Bell showed impressive speed, awareness and hand strength during positional drills. He ran a 6.65 on his 3-cone, (No. 1 amongst WR at the NFL Combine). His 4.11 short shuttle times would have placed second at the position. pic.twitter.com/v2GkkERlHR — The League Winners (@LeagueWinnersFB) March 25, 2026

Any 3-cone drill that's below seven seconds is cooking. Bell bested that mark by .35 seconds, which is downright absurd. He would've had the best number among wideouts at the Combine this year, besting Alabama's Germie Bernard at 6.71 seconds. Bell's 4.11-second short shuttle would've ranked second at his position at the Combine.

Ever seen footage of Ladd McConkey's Georgia pro day? It's silly how quick he is. His 20-yard shuttle was 3.97 seconds to best Bell, but he was a tick behind in the 3-cone at 6.72.

Why are these shuttle and 3-cone times so important? Because they emphasize change of direction, and by implication, route-running ability and elusiveness in the open field.

Bell had 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 TDs in 2025. What's wild is that he managed 12.6 yards per catch and 8.2 yards after the catch on average despite ranking fifth and ninth nationally in screen receptions (38) and screen yards (257).

The Huskies did everything they could to get the ball in Bell's hands as often and as quickly as possible. But it's clear he's capable of more.

Much of this draft features receivers who aligned either strictly on the boundary or predominantly in the slot. Bell is an exception with proven, true inside-outside versatility. In the West Coast-style offense Willis is comfortable in from Green Bay, which new Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is bringing to Miami, yards after catch and ability to align anywhere are at a premium.

Perhaps some Fins fans would like a prospect who doesn't turn 25 in July 2027, which is around the time the team is expected to be more competitive. I'm telling y'all, though, Skyler Bell is about to be a straight-up stud in the NFL.

Not that a pro day should make or break anyone's draft stock, but given Bell's advanced age coming out of college, his lesser competition at UConn, and the spam targets he got on screens, it was critical to see just what type of physical tool set he has. Turns out, Bell's athletic makeup will indeed translate to the NFL gridiron.