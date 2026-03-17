3 dream Dolphins first-round draft hauls after Jaylen Waddle trade

The Miami Dolphins are really taking their rebuild and youth movement seriously after trading away star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan sure is leaning into his Green Bay roots by going almost exclusively the "draft and develop" route.

Thanks to the blockbuster Waddle deal, Miami has a total of four third-round picks to play with this year, but the most important asset in that trade was Denver's 30th overall pick.

Two first-rounders, plus four third-rounders, equals a lot of draft night trade potential. But rather than getting too deep in the weeds on that, let's focus on who the Dolphins could realistically land at picks 11 and 30 for a dream Day 1 draft haul.

Dolphins can spark rebuild with any of these tandem first-round picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Scenario 1 — 11th pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State; 30th pick: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Medical red flags are the big concern about Jordyn Tyson, who otherwise would likely be the consensus WR1 in this class. Ohio State's Carnell Tate is bound to be off the board by Pick 11, so Tyson is the choice here.

Tyson had a brutal knee injury all the way back in 2022. He has plenty of great game tape since then, with no indication that the knee is a lingering issue. Tyson's route-running, body control, strength at the catch point, tracking of downfield throws, and dynamic elusiveness after the catch make him a great future go-to target for new Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis.

Signing Josh Uche and David Ojabo, prior second-round picks though they may be, doesn't preclude Miami from investing a high selection in an edge defender. Zion Young has a DWI charge to answer for, but if anyone's in a place to take a semi-risky flier on him, it's Miami.

Sack production was a concern for Young heading into 2025, yet he responded with 6.5 of them and had a healthy 17.4% pass rush win rate. PFF had him with a strong 9.3% run stop rate, too.

Pairing a dynamic athlete like Young opposite Chop Robinson could wind up giving the Fins one of the NFL's hardest edge-setting duos versus the run. Young also had the best clip of Senior Bowl practices on a brutal bull rush.

Another day, another practice session of Zion Young demolishing opposing Offensive Lineman😳 https://t.co/MtaANKXYBO pic.twitter.com/x91hlaKE2v — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 28, 2026

Scenario 2 — 11th pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon; 30th pick: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Couldn't be a much bigger fan of Kenyon Sadiq. This draft should be loaded with quality tight ends, but Sadiq is simply built differently than the rest. His historic combine workout hints at the upside Miami would be working with if he's the pick at No. 11.

Kenyon Sadiq at the 2026 Combine…



▫️Faster than Odell Beckham Jr.

▫️Quicker than DeSean Jackson

▫️Jumps higher than Julio Jones

▫️More explosive than Andre Johnson@oregonfootball | @KenyonSadiq | @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/cOthqHFj08 — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) February 28, 2026

Sadiq is a strong and willing run blocker at 241 pounds, which only adds to his appeal. As long as he just eliminates some concentration drops, there's no reason Sadiq can't be a full-blown elite tight end and a nice complement to Miami's Greg Dulcich.

As for D'Angelo Ponds, the Dolphins should be hunting up cornerbacks as often as possible in this draft. They could very well come away with two in the first three rounds.

The only knock on Ponds is being undersized. Otherwise, he's a first-round talent. This is again a case of the Dolphins being in such a unique spot to bet big on an outlier like Ponds, with multiple picks in their back pocket on Day 2.

Scenario 3 — 11th pick: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon; 30th pick: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Unlike cornerback and tight end, there's quite a drop-off from the top consensus safeties in the 2026 draft. Dillon Thieneman is in the running for the best at the position with Ohio State's Caleb Downs, and pending Downs testing at Ohio State's pro day, Thieneman may be a better overall athlete.

It's hard to envision Downs falling past the Cincinnati Bengals at 10th overall, so in the wake of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, Miami picks up Thieneman with the next selection. The Fins can't pretend Dante Trader Jr. and free-agent addition Lonnie Johnson Jr. are a viable safety tandem for this coming season or thereafter.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported on a "routine" knee scope procedure for KC Concepcion on Monday, which could ding his draft stock. Concepcion is lethal in the open field, creates abrupt, easy separation, and, similar to Sadiq, just needs to eliminate some careless drops to unlock his immense potential in the NFL.

Just look at any cut-up of Concepcion's film, and you'll see someone with at least a high-end WR2 ceiling. Back in 2023 at NC State, he racked up 320 yards on 41 carries to go with 839 yards and 10 TDs on 71 receptions. That speaks to just how dangerous he is when the ball is in his hands. Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik would have a field day figuring out ways to get Concepcion the rock.