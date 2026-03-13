Malik Willis' press conference proved he's the shot in the arm Dolphins needed

The Miami Dolphins have officially introduced their new starting quarterback, Malik Willis, and his opening press conference did not disappoint in the slightest.

Willis' football journey is a unique one. He went from riding the bench at Auburn to a couple of seasons as Liberty's starter in college. Then, the Tennessee Titans drafted him in the third round in 2022, only to trade him to Green Bay for a seventh-round pick before he really had a chance to gain traction in Nashville.

After flashing some high-end starter potential for the Packers, Miami's new regime of ex-Cheeseheads Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley has brought him in as the Fins' new QB1.

Whatever happens from here, Willis' initial meeting with the Miami media suggests this Dolphins franchise is finally all on the same page at every key leadership level. That alone bodes well for the futures of Willis and the organization as a whole.

Malik Willis strongly endorses the Miami Dolphins' new regime & shares details on massive improvement in opening presser

The two key takeaways from Willis' press conference stem from his glowing remarks about his new head coach, Hafley, and the GM who had a role in his early NFL career revival in Sullivan.

Even though Willis might've been able to get a little more money elsewhere, he chose the salary-cap-strapped Dolphins because of his ties to Hafley and Sullivan. That much was clear in the comments he made on Thursday, via the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly:

"A lot of great reasons to be here. Those two guys are the biggest ones in my opinion, as far as what I see this team and this organization becoming. I can't see the future, but all I know is, they're going to put the work in each and every day just as well as I will try to do the same. [...] They brought me in as a piece of the puzzle that they want to put here, and I'm grateful and honored to be a part of it."

New Dolphins QB Malik Willis explains how he ended up in Miami and why he wasn’t ready for this opportunity earlier, but is now. pic.twitter.com/K3FKamc9Zg — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 12, 2026

Willis acknowledged that he wasn't prepared for a starting opportunity when he entered the league. The steep learning curve of the pro game, combined with learning four different offenses in as many seasons, set him up for what's on the horizon in Miami.

But it takes more than film study, schematic savvy, and raw physical tools to succeed as an NFL quarterback. To his credit, Willis recognized he needed to work on his mechanics to realize his immense potential as a passer. He expounded upon what he did behind the scenes while patiently waiting for the chance to someday be a starter, via the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad:

"My first year didn't go great, so I went to figure out things that might help me. [...] I started working out with this guy in Jacksonville, and he started to teach me the mechanics of throwing...using my hips. This lower body that I have, the strength that we work for. Instead of just using all arm all the time. It's less consistent and more strain on your body. Working that over the last four years, I think it's been super beneficial. It's helped me become way more accurate and consistent."

Malik Willis on how he improved his mechanics



VIDEO pic.twitter.com/B71uNPTZaN — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 12, 2026

Not to suggest that Willis will become a superstar on the level of AFC East rival Josh Allen, but the face of the Buffalo Bills had a similar trajectory while learning on the job. Allen was wildly inaccurate early on, but after working on his mechanics, he exploded in Year 3 as a full-blown elite QB.

While Willis has a small sample size of only 155 pass attempts, he went from completing 53% of his throws in Tennessee (35-for-66) to 78.7% for the Packers (70-for-89).

Combine that marked throwing improvement with his dynamic athleticism, and Willis has all the makings of an electrifying dual-threat Dolphins QB of the future.

We'll learn a lot about Willis in 2026. Sullivan and the personnel department aren't equipped to spend big in free agency on a lot of veterans. They've cut loose or traded quite a few already, including Willis' predecessor, Tua Tagovailoa. But if Willis can have success under such adverse circumstances this coming season, it'll certainly inject a lot of optimism into this Dolphins rebuild.

I wouldn't bet against him. Willis has seemingly defied the odds at every turn. And with a front office and coaching staff fully believing in him, and the scaffolding of an offensive system he's familiar with, it feels like he could elevate this team to being competitive far sooner than expected.