ESPN and The Athletic name multiple former (and one current) Dolphins as FA winners

NFL free agency hasn't "technically" started yet. You wouldn't know that from the $1 billion-plus that was agreed on the first day of legal tampering. There have already been plenty of massive deals given out by teams. Then there is the Miami Dolphins.

No single fan expected anything more than what the Dolphins are currently doing. Which is basically nothing outside of a quick, early strike of Malik Willis. For the first time in what may be decades, Miami fans are relaxed and patient. Even 2019's ugly rebuild didn't bring this type of calm demeanor.

In any normal offseason, we would wait to grade the free agent moves, but this year, it seems rather pointless, because aside from Willis, the Dolphins are not making moves for the future of the franchise. That doesn't mean others are not out there scribbling down offseason wins and losses or a bunch of grades. ESPN and the New York Times have released their takes on the first day of unofficial free agency.

Miami Dolphins score well with Malik Willis deal, while three former players applauded for their new digs

Monday morning shot out of the weekend like a cannon. Most were still reeling from the weekend's time change, but the NFL was ready to go. Especially in South Florida, where Jon-Eric Sullivan dominated the NFL newswire.

ESPN names Tua Tagovailoa a day-one "winner"

Bill Barnwell of ESPN has listed the former Dolphins QB as a "winner." He cites the fact that Tagovailoa started his day being released, and by dinner, he landed with a head coach who may be able to put together an offense that will help highlight Tagovailoa's strengths. Stop me if you have heard that before.

Tagovailoa should do well in Atlanta. He will get a chance to start with Michael Penix, start the season in rehab, and play his home games in a dome. Last year, he threw four TDs when the Dolphins played there. Ultimately, Tagovailoa is out of Miami, and he needed to be, and that change of scenery he wanted, he got.

ESPN names Jaelan Phillips a day-one "winner"

This is one of those no-brainer labels. Phillips spent two years on IR with an ACL and an Achilles injury. The Dolphins traded him for a 3rd round pick at the NFL deadline last year. The Eagles tried to keep him, but the Panthers ponied up $120 million over 4-years.

The eye-popping numbers of the deal won't hold as most have a lot of details worked into the language with outs for the team, but the guaranteed portion of that deal is $80 million, which is absolutely insane for a guy who has had major health concerns and has never had more than 8.5 sacks in a single season. Winner? Absolutely! And not one Dolphins fan will complain.

ESPN names Minkah Fitzpatrick a day-one "winner"

Barnwell doesn't mention Fitzpatrick in his own paragraphs, as he does with the other two, but he lists players that were "potential cap-casualty veterans" as some of the winners on day one as well. Fitzpatrick was not going to make it to the season. It was impossible, given the amount of money he was due and the cap hit. The Jets needed the help, had the money, and Fitzpatrick was able to turn the trade into more pocket money from New York.

Fitzpatrick will get $40 million over three years with the Jets, but somehow it feels like the Dolphins and that 7th-round return pick got the better end of this deal. Fitzpatrick had a good season last year, but will he continue to play at that level for another couple of years? Miami is rebuilding, so by the time they are ready to compete realistically for the AFC East, Fitzpatrick will be gone.

The Athletic grades Malik Willis signing

Mike Jones of the Atlantic grades the Willis signing as a "B." That shouldn't be too surprising. There are a lot of questions about the addition. Willis was the top FA quarterback heading into this free agency cycle. The two people who knew him well outside of Green Bay were the two who just left the Packers.

Willis will step in seamlessly with Bobby Slowik at OC. It's a similar system to what the Packers use in Green Bay, as it all filters back to Kyle Shanahan's offense in San Francisco. The Dolphins should be thrilled with the addition. If he works out, they found their franchise quarterback; if he doesn't, they will draft one. Financially, it only looks ugly, but essentially, this is a two-year deal.