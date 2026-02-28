ESPN connects Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to surprising AFC powerhouse

How the Miami Dolphins move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains to be seen, with the organization preferring to find a trade partner as free agency looms. A potential cut seems more likely, but it's all but set in stone that Tagovailoa will no longer be with the franchise that drafted him.

But what uniform could Tua be donning in 2026? Several teams in need of quarterbacks have been discussed already, but what about those who already have franchise QBs at the helm?

One ESPN analyst projects that as a possibility for Tagovailoa in the 2026 season. And with Tua not looking for a hefty contract from his next team, as the Dolphins will still be paying him handsomely, landing on a Super Bowl contender has a strong chance of coming to fruition.

ESPN analyst projects Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa landing with Chiefs for 2026

In discussing the upcoming NFL free agency period, ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes Tua landing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026 and being the Week 1 starter is a real possibility.

"Tagovailoa's tenure with the Dolphins is likely to come to an end," said Barnwell, "with Miami paying Tagovailoa $52 million in cash to play somewhere else in 2026. He has his issues, including inconsistent arm strength, an inability to create out of structure, and a worrisome track record of concussions, but he's also two years removed from leading the league in passing yards and one from leading it in completion percentage."



Barnwell goes on to mention Tagovailoa's affordability for his next team if cut.

"Tagovailoa with an upper-middle-class QB contract was a problem. Tagovailoa at the veterans' minimum -- which is what a new team would likely pay him in 2026 -- could turn out to be a very useful contributor in the right scheme. It's also incumbent on Tagovailoa to pick the right landing spot to rebuild his value in advance of potentially landing a starting job in a more advantageous situation in 2027. Could he be the quarterback for the Chiefs in September before Patrick Mahomes returns from his knee injury?"

As Barnwell notes, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury this past season, tearing his ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes has stated that he wants to be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season, but it remains unclear whether that is a possibility or not. Either way, bringing in Tua on a salary of roughly $1.5 million (projected by Barnwell) isn't the worst idea for Kansas City.

Tagovailoa had his worst season as a Dolphin in 2025, but as Barnwell points out, he is just two years removed from leading the league in passing yards and, more recently, leading in completion percentage. The pressure of being the guy after a massive payday will be off, and being behind and filling in for Mahomes for a few games if necessary wouldn't be the worst thing for him. Also, learning under head coach Andy Reid wouldn't hurt either.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill could sync up in Kansas City

Should Tua land in Kansas City as Barnwell projects, he may not go alone. Since the middle of last season, there has been speculation that wide receiver Tyreek Hill could return to the Chiefs. The All-Pro WR has even hinted as such on a few occasions, and now that he is a free agent, the cards are on the table.

Hill was widely considered to be a trade candidate for the Dolphins last year until he suffered a gruesome dislocated knee injury in Week 4 that ended his season. Like with Mahomes, it's uncertain when he'll be ready to play, but he is targeting a return sometime in September.

It's unclear if Hill's decision will impact Tua's in any way, or even if the former Alabama QB is considering a team like the Chiefs at all. A backup role is likely in Tagovailoa's best interest at this point in his career, but he may not see it that way and still be looking for a place to start. For Hill, though, chances are he'd love to land in a familiar place and have the only two NFL quarterbacks he's known to be in the same building with him.