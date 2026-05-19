ESPN predicts Dolphins will sign former Pro-Bowl offensive lineman

The Miami Dolphins have used the past few months to reshape the roster under Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan's leadership. With the bulk of free agency over, that doesn't mean there aren't players available that could be signed.

ESPN's Matt Bowen released an article discussing the top 14 remaining free agents and what the best fits are. He listed Miami as the top option for offensive tackle Taylor Decker.



Even though Miami has Patrick Paul listed as the starter at left tackle, there's nothing wrong with adding some competition and improving the toughness on the roster.

Miami Dolphins floated as best fit for OT Taylor Decker

The Dolphins spent some good money to bring Malik Willis to town, and keeping him protected is high on the list. They drafted Kadyn Proctor with the 12th overall pick, but he's expected to play left guard in 2026. There could be some growing pains as he gets accustomed to playing in the NFL, but adding a proven veteran like Decker to the left side could be a wise decision.



Decker was released by the Detroit Lions and contemplated retirement this offseason due to a chronic shoulder injury. Despite that, he feels ready to roll for the 2026 season, and if he's healthy, Decker would be a rock-solid addition to the trenches and team as a whole.

The Ohio State product is a 10-year veteran who has had 140 starts under his belt. For the past four years, he started in at least 14 games and was a steady force for the Lions. Decker logged at least a 67 overall grade on PFF since 2022.



Bowen pointed out in his piece that Decker had a 89.3% pass block win rate last year, which was the second lowest mark of his career. When taking the field, Decker has shown that he's an average to an above average starting.

Adding him to the trenches would make that unit better as a whole. It would also push Patrick Paul to bring his best foot forward, who had his moments as a full-time starter in 2025. Over 17 games, he allowed 25 pressures and four sacks, and had nine penalties. Paul had a 66.2 overall grade (45th among 89 graded tackles), 74.4 pass blocking grade (28th among 89 graded tackles), and 58.5 run blocking grade (63rd among 89 graded tackles) on Pro Football Focus.



Paul has room to grow as a run blocker, which is an area where Decker has been solid. In eight of his 10 seasons, Decker has finished with a 62 or higher run blocking grade on PFF. Decker could come into the building and really push for a start in Week 1.

Health is the No. 1 question, but bringing him in on a one-year deal could be worth a shot for the Dolphins and would give them an option upfront as they look to turn the culture around.