Kadyn Proctor’s matchup with Bradley Chubb is just what Dolphins fans wanted to see

The Miami Dolphins didn't have much of a choice when it came to retaining linebacker Bradley Chubb. Their cap situation made it nearly impossible without getting creative and pushing more money down the road.

When the former Dolphins met with the Buffalo media following his free agent signing with the Bills, he made it clear that there is no loss of love for his time in Miami, their fans, and even the new regime, but it's still football.

Chubb and the Bills will be heading back to South Florida in Week 17, but they will meet first in Buffalo in Week 11.

Bradley Chubb set to retun to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins invested in the offensive line this year, specifically in the draft. It's not 100% clear which side of the Bills' defense Chubb will line up on, but the battle will be epic regardless.

Regardless of where rookie Kadyn Proctor lines up, there is bound to be contact between the rookie and the Dolphins' former team captain. Chubb likes to try to get through the creases of the guard/tackle gaps.

This year, he could face Proctor at right tackle if Austin Jackson isn't healthy, or he could line up next to Patrick Paul, where the two powerful offensive linemen will have to work together to keep Chubb from disrupting the backfield.

Then, of course, there is De'Von Achane. Chubb has seen him the last three seasons and knows how hard it is to bring him down. If Chubb can't set the edge, Achane could expose Chubb's age. Running behind Proctor and Paul will test Chubb should he line up across from them.

This year's schedule is brutal for the Dolphins, but this is the type of adversity Jeff Hafley has to coach his team to overcome. Regardless of whether they are playing in snow or intense heat, Miami has to be ready, and it has to start this year.

Chubb will face the Dolphins twice; the game in Buffalo will mark Miami's first trip to the Bills' new stadium. There won't be as much fanfare facing Chubb in Buffalo, but in Miami, it will be interesting to see how Miami handles him.

The Dolphins will also travel to Denver to face Jaylen Waddle, to Green Bay, where Hafley and Malik Wills just left, and, of course, the bigger one will be Mike McDaniel's return to Hard Rock Stadium as the Chargers OC.