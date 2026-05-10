Kadyn Proctor comments reveal Dolphins are still weighing key decision

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped their 2026 rookie mini camp, and players are already creating buzz around themselves. Practices were mostly stretching, a few positional workouts, drills, and conditioning. There wasn't much to take out of the sessions themselves, but for the first time, we are hearing from the players.

No one on the roster is more front and center right now than first-round pick Kadyn Proctor. He will define Jon-Eric Sullivan's first draft. A great steal at pick 12, or another stab in the dark that eventually fails. Just don't tell Proctor that.

Despite the Dolphins saying their top offensive lineman will begin his career at guard, Proctor isn't so sure that will be the case come September.

Kadyn Proctor on starting with LG reps:



"I can play anywhere.



The guards (have) to get the double teams started.



I pride myself on getting it started so the center and left tackle can clean it up. Really just focusing on my power and speed off the ball."#PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/Xk8Y3POsTs — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) May 10, 2026

Kadyn Proctor's post mini camp Miami Dolphins interview showcases what they saw in him

Proctor made it clear that he is capable of playing more than one line position, but he isn't saying guard is where he will play.

"I can play anywhere. This is the first day of practice so I don't know where I'm going to play in September."

Proctor said he hasn't played guard since his freshman year of college. He said he is a powerful guy, though, who should feel right at home inside.

The young lineman is going to set a tone in the trenches. He has to fix some mental aspects of his game that plagued his consistency at Alabama, but it's coachable. Miami wants to be maulers at the line. They want physically dominant players who can thrive in any conditions.

At guard, Proctor is going to get help in his rookie season playing alongside Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul on the left side. That will be Miami's power side on the line with Austin Jackson and either Jamaree Salyer or Jonah Savaiinaea.

The key this year will be Jackson. If he can stay healthy, the right side of the line will improve as well, but that is something he hasn't done consistently in his career. If Jackson goes down, Proctor will likely move back outside to replace him. That will leave a questionable interior.

Regardless of where he plays, he is clearly excited to be on the field and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.