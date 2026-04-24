Dolphins left Kadyn Proctor in tears minutes before drafting him

The Miami Dolphins believe that Kadyn Proctor is the answer to rebuilding their offensive line. When his name was called at 12th overall, the phone call to the incoming rookie hit hard.

Proctor was taken immediately after the Dolphins traded the 11th overall pick to the Cowboys. He becomes the first selection of the Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley era. Needless to say, it had an impact on the Alabama offensive tackle.

The moment Kadyn Proctor got the call 📞 pic.twitter.com/4rnAUou4S6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 24, 2026

Miami Dolphins make Kadyn Proctor the building block of their offense

It's not uncommon for college players to get emotional when they get the phone call from the team they will play for in the next step in their career. Proctor was humbled by the selection.

Many fans believed that Proctor was a reach. Maybe he was. Maybe he doesn't work out the way the Dolphins hope he will, but there is no denying that he wasn't expecting a 12th overall selection.

Hafley spoke on the phone after Sullivan welcomed him to Miami. The Dolphins head coach told him he was the right player.

"It's like we were talking about last week. You fit it, you play the way we want to play. You got to come in here and help us get this thing going."

Third in line was Stephen Ross, who didn't seem to be familiar with the player but praised him for what Sullivan and Hafley talked about. He added that he got the Dolphins two more draft picks as well.

Proctor told Ross that he "Isn't emotional, but tears are rolling down my face."

Sullivan and Hafley hugged after the phone was put down. The duo had a coordinated plan that can't be overstated. The GM had hinted earlier that the offensive line was a direction they would likely take.

Miami's new GM had told the media that, aside from the quarterback, protecting the QB was one of the top needs of any team. On Thursday night, they proved it was more than just random talk.

Proctor has a lot to prove, and he carries a big weight on his shoulders as being the first pick in this new era of Dolphins football. There may be inconsistencies in his play, but there is also high-end talent that can't be overlooked.