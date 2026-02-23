ESPN reporter's opinion on Mike McDaniel will have Dolphins fans crying if true

The Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel will be joined at the hip for a long time. He isn't suddenly going to become a great coach just because he joined Jim Harbaugh's Chargers' staff.

Dolphins fans know that McDaniel's biggest problems were not his ability to call plays; it was his inconsistency with getting those plays to the quarterback in time, the lack of discipline across the roster, the lack of accountability, and the lack of growth from his first season to his last.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN had the pulse of the Dolphins organization. As a former Miami beat writer and now long-time national reporter, Darlington hears more than we tend to find out. His take on McDaniel and the future he sees for him won't sit well with Dolphins fans. If it actually comes to fruition.

Jeff Darlington believes former Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel will be a successful head coach at his next stop

Speaking with Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper, Darlington said that guys like McDaniel learn from their first HC jobs and that will make them better when they get another opportunity.

"Mike will get another head coaching job, and he will succeed, and Dolphins fans will have to watch that. " Jeff Darlington

Darlington didn't speak in terms of "if" McDaniel will get another HC job, but "when." He mentioned the possibility of taking over in Tampa Bay should Todd Bowles leave. McDaniel was a hot name this past coaching cycle, but he turned down at least two interviews before joining Harbaugh in L.A.

Darlington believes that McDaniel's impression toward the end of his Dolphins' coaching career may not have been as bad as it was made out to be. That might be true, but McDaniel's biggest problems were not always on the field. Bokamper mentioned one of them.

"McDaniel embraced his players. When Tua got hurt he said, "That's my teammate."" Kim Bokamper

That is a truth that many fans have pointed to over McDaniel's four seasons. He tried too hard to become their friend, and that led to discipline and accountability issues. When things start to fall apart, you can't change the approach. That is what McDaniel did, and it was too late.

Darlington said he wonders if that will continue if he is given another HC job in the future. To Bokamper's point, the ESPN reporter agreed.

Most Dolphins fans liked McDaniel; it was always hard not to. The person was fantastic, but the coach wasn't always good. His best season came in 2023, but that too was a mistake-filled road he traveled on that ultimately cost him in the postseason and a division title. Injuries aside.

As for his future, Dolphins fans are now focused on Jeff Hafley. There wasn't room for McDaniel in Miami, no matter the reasons why he was being considered to remain. Jon-Eric Sullivan has a vision for the team. A discipline he wants to establish in the front office, the scouting department, the coaching staff, and the head coach himself. McDaniel wasn't that guy because he isn't built like that.

There is a high probability that McDaniel will get another HC job unless the Chargers' offense completely fails. That's not likely with the talent they have. It's a perfect spot for the former Dolphins HC, but remember: no former Dolphins head coach has ever gone on to succeed in the same role elsewhere. Not a single one.