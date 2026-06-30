Every Dolphins head coach's start in Miami from worst to best

Jeff Hafley became the 12th full-time head coach in Miami Dolphins history following the firing of Mike McDaniel in January.

Most of the previous coaches began their careers with a decent roster to work with. That isn't the case for Hafley, who, like Brian Flores, will begin his NFL career with a gutted roster full of question marks but a better hope for the future.

Hafley will be safe in his job for at least three seasons, barring something unforeseen. Stephen Ross likes the direction the team is heading, and he understands that patience is needed. In 2019, his patience with Flores was quickly lost for many reasons.

Hafley will face one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this year. He isn't likely to get off to a quick start in his coaching career. Looking at other former Dolphins' coaches, it will be interesting to see how he stacks up, despite the roster.

Jeff Hafley has a tough road to make a first year impact as the Miami Dolphins head coach

Cam Cameron - 0-13

To be fair to Cameron, he did open his first and only season as the Dolphins' HC with an overtime loss to the then Washington Redskins. Cameron started with 13 consecutive losses before beating the Ravens two weeks before the end of the season. Six of his losses were by three points.

Brian Flores - 0-7

Flores and the Dolphins' management team gutted the roster. The epic 2019 rebuild never materialized on the field, but the Dolphins were not expected to do much that season. Flores' hardliner decisions were a huge change to the previous coaching staff, eventually wearing thin.

The Dolphins managed to finish the year with five wins, which was a bigger accomplishment than many had believed possible. This is the season that Hafley will be compared to the most. He is inheriting the same level of roster experience, with a tough schedule. Five wins would be an exceptional start.

George Wilson - 0-5

Wilson spent the majority of his career coaching the NFL's Detroit Lions before switching to the AFL's Dolphins. He would spend three years coaching the Dolphins, but his first season wouldn't see a victory until week six against the Broncos. Wilson lost his first five games, with the closest being a 5-point loss in week two to the Jets. Miami would beat the Broncos and Oilers in back-to-back weeks, then beat the Oilers again in the final game of the season, to finish 3-11.

Tony Sparano - 0-2

In what remains one of the best turnarounds in NFL history, Sparano inherited Cameron's 1-11 roster. He led the Dolphins to an AFC East title and the playoffs in his first season, but he didn't get off to a great start early.

Sparano's Dolphins lost their first two games, but the implementation and debut of the WildCat would change their fortunes. Miami won nine of its final 10 games to finish 11-5.

Adam Gase - 0-2

Gase was supposed to be the next offensive genius. For a short time, he appeared to be heading in the direction of proving everyone right. The Dolphins got off to a slow start in his first season, eventually finishing 10-6. Miami took second place in the AFC East and earned a playoff spot, but the Dolphins lost in the Wild Card round to the Steelers.

Joe Philibin - 0-1

The start of Joe Philbin's career in Miami was much like his final year, uninspiring. Miami lost their first game, but managed to turn the season into something promising. They finished 7-9, but had opportunities. Philbin wasn't a bad coach; he just wasn't a good one either.

Dave Wannstedt - 0-1

Wannstedt had the rare privilege of taking over a well-built roster. After spending a season working under Johnson as a Dolphins coach, he took over after Johnson abruptly retired from the league. He would win his first game, lose his second, and then run off four consecutive wins. Miami won the AFC East in 2000 and advanced to the playoffs, where they lost to the Raiders. They finished 11-5.

Don Shula - 0-1

Shula got off to a fast start after leading the Colts to Super Bowl III. The loss to the Jets was the catalyst for his departure. In Miami, Shula would become a legend. Taking over for Wilson, Shula lost his first game as the Dolphins' HC.

The 27-14 drubbing of the Boston Patriots would lead to a four-game winning streak, followed by a three-game losing streak. In traditional Shula fashion, the Dolphins would turn it all around and run off six straight victories, earning them their first playoff appearance in franchise history with a 10-4 record.

Jimmy Johnson - 3-0

Many fans believed it was time for a coaching change, and so did owner Wayne Huizenga. Shula retired, and Johnson was the big-name hire. Johnson wasn't able to develop the Dolphins into a dynasty as he did with the Cowboys; in fact, he couldn't get them deep into the playoffs.

To a lesser degree, Johnson began making wholesale changes to the Dolphins roster to build it in his own vision. His first season was an average .500 at 8-8, but his quick start had fans believing the right decision was made. Johnson's team won three straight to kick off the coach's career in Miami, but they would only win five games the rest of the year.

Mike McDaniel - 3-0

McDaniel was the complete opposite of Flores. He inherited a good football team in need of direction. He was another offensive guru who didn't come in kicking down doors like Flores, but instead brought a youthful energy that the players immediately gravitated toward.

Under McDaniel, the Dolphins would rattle off 9 wins and squeak into the playoffs, where they lost to the Bills by three, without their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel's exuberance was greatly needed, but as the seasons continued, his energy wasn't enough to win games when the players needed more discipline. McDaniel couldn't find the right balance between the two.