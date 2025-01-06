Every Dolphins player entering the final year of their contract in 2025

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL season, the biggest question mark for the Miami Dolphins will be a fan favorite who may not be around if he can't stay healthy.

The Dolphins' immediate concerns are those players whose contracts will expire when the 2025 league new year begins in March, but they also need to keep an eye on the future as well.



In 2025, 10 Miami players will enter what could be the final years of their contracts. Some are entering the final year of their current deals, while some have voidable years that will either be reworked or remain unchanged.

Even with Chris Grier returning as the Dolphins' general manager for another year, these players will enter 2025 without the security of future earnings.

Miami Dolphins players entering contract years in 2025

1. Jaelan Phillips - OLB



If the Dolphins want to keep Phillips, and they should, he has to stay healthy the entire 2025 season before getting a new contract.

2. Channing Tindall - ILB



There is no guarantee that Tindall will make it on the 53-man roster in 2025.

3. Jake Bailey - P



If the Dolphins extend Bailey, it would be shocking. Then again, they re-signed him once already, and that was shocking. So, nothing should shock anyone.

4. Erik Ezukanama - WR



In 2024, Miami needed Ezukanama to step up and he didn't. They can't rely on him to make a jump now. If he sticks around in 2025, that should be it without proving he deserves a roster spot.

5. Tanner Conner - TE



This will be an interesting season for Conner who has yet to make an impact on the Dolphins roster. If he can make the team in 2025, he needs to get actual game reps or there is no reason to keep him around.

6. Raheem Mostert - RB



Mostert may not make it to the 2025 season with the Dolphins. Miami could save a little money by releasing him in the offseason. But if he does return, there is a small chance he will play beyond next year.

7. Ethan Bonner - CB



The Dolphins loved Bonner so much during training camp that he spent the 2024 season inactive. If this happens again in 2025, he may not be back in 2026.

8. Kendall Fuller - CB



Fuller's contract can be voided after the 2025 season. He has played well but the Dolphins should start to consider finding eventual replacements for both Fuller and Jalen Ramsey after the 2025 season.

9. Jonnu Smith - TE



If Smith plays like he did in 2024, he will get an extension if he wants to keep playing. He has been one of the best additions to Miami's roster in the last couple of years. His 2026 contract is currently voidable.

10. Durham Smythe - TE



Smythe's contract is voidable after the 2025 season, and considering his drop in snaps in 2024, this may be his final season with the Dolphins.

