Ex-Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson makes announcement about his future

For more than two decades, the NFL has had former Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson on its weekly FOX telecast during each season. Johnson's future with the network has now been decided.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, FOX paid tribute to Johnson's years of NFL service with a segment highlighting his career all the way back to his days in college, his rise at the University of Miami, his championship runs with the Dallas Cowboys, and, of course, his stint with the Miami Dolphins.

After the segment was over, a teary-eyed Johnson thanked his family for their support and was then asked if he was going to retire. Johnson laughed and said, "Let's take this one thing at a time." He laughed it off, but now, he is making it official.

Johnson was on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" show on Monday, making the speculation official. Johnson is retiring from FOX Sports and will leave the NFL behind as he sails off into retirement. FOX Sports released a statement shortly after.

"Jimmy Johnson was there when FOX NFL SUNDAY came on-air for the first time 31 years ago, and since then has been a cherished member of our FOX Sports family, which makes today’s retirement news bittersweet," FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement.



"Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better.



We're incredibly grateful for his contributions in making FOX NFL SUNDAY the top pregame show on TV, where we shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — an occasion we will never forget.



Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can."

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson retiring from FOX Sports

When Johnson arrived in Miami to coach the Dolphins, he made an immediate impact on the staff at Dolphins headquarters. He would invite the staff and their families to his home for a cookout each season prior to the start of the year to thank them all for what they do.

Johnson may not have won it all with the Dolphins, but he managed to draft two Hall of Fame defenders in Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas.

The Dolphins have struggled with finding the right coaches after his departure, with his successor Dave Wannstedt remaining the second-most winningest coach in Dolphins team history. Johnson is third.

The FOX NFL Sunday studio will not be the same, and it will be a little odd not seeing Johnson's gray Play-Doh-style hair prior to the games. But the Islamorada locals will get more of him at the local restaurants, and Johnson will enjoy the Florida Keys far more often than ever before.

More Dolphins News and Analysis