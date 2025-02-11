Former Dolphins HC Jimmy Johnson drops major hint at NFL future

The Miami Dolphins said goodbye to Jimmy Johnson following the 1999 season, and now, Johnson may be saying goodbye to the NFL.

Johnson coached the Dolphins for a short four seasons. During that time, he took the team to three consecutive playoffs, but it was the beatdown in Jacksonville in the 1999 division round that sent Johnson off the sideline and Dan Marino off the field.

On Sunday, Johnson, part of the FOX Super Bowl coverage team, got emotional as he talked about his life, and while he didn't come out and say he was retiring, the emotions and his actions seem to indicate that is his intention.

"I can truly say because of my family and because of ya'll, I've never been happier than in this time of my life. Happiest I've ever been in my life." @JimmyJohnson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aaDp7MIPk3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

FOX honored Johnson during the Super Bowl pre-game show that highlighted his football career as both a coach and his time in the booth. Johnson re-joined FOX after his Dolphins retirement in 2002 and has been part of the FOX broadcast family since then, nearly 24 seasons after leaving the sidelines for good.

Will he retire? That was the question that was asked after the segment, and Johnson simply replied, "One day at a time." He didn't, however, deny that it is something he is considering.

Johnson is a member of the Cowboys "Ring of Honor" and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, not because of his time with the Dolphins.

It will be interesting to see what the Florida Keys resident decides to do. At 81 years old, it might be a good time to leave the table and enjoy the rest of his life on his boat in the Keys and time with his family. There isn't anything left for Johnson to do in his career.

If this is goodbye from Johnson, his career will be remembered not just by NFL fans but also by his time with the University of Miami, which brought home a national title and endeared him to the Miami fanbase forever.

