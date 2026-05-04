Ex-Dolphins player questions Mike McDaniel over how he was used

The Miami Dolphins had a small draft class in 2022 (especially compared to 2026), picking only four players, with the first one in the third round. The only player still on the Dolphins roster from that class is Cameron Goode.

However, no selection could fully exploit their maximum potential. Some of you will remember the name Erik Ezukanma, a former wide receiver from Texas Tech.

In a recent interview on The Fish Tank Podcast, the UFL football player explained that the plan he envisioned when joining the Dolphins was not the same as the one the head coach and GM had for him.

Erik Ezukanma explains how the Miami Dolphins brass and him were never on the same page

During the three seasons Ezukanma was on the Dolphins’ roster, he played five games, recording one reception for three yards and 22 rushing yards. As expected by his performance, the Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel experiment with the 6’2 WR didn’t go as planned.

Nevertheless, the DC Defenders player broke down the plan that McDaniel had for him, and it wasn’t the one he expected.

“Obviously, you look at me, and then you look at the average size of the room, and you would expect a guy like me to be running 20 yards downfield, and you just throw it up and give him the opportunity to make a play.”

Adding, “But I don't think that was in the plans. It was more so of I feel like a support role, block and then get over, kind of like how Malik Washington kind of came in and was playing that role.”

Even though the WR is right that he would have been best utilized as a downfield threat, having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as the primary targets made that unlikely. If he were going to succeed in Miami, he would have needed to be a dirty work guy who occasionally got the ball.

Also, this is not the first time that a Dolphins player said that his communication with McDaniel wasn’t clear. More and more, former Miami players have been saying this about the new LA Chargers offensive coordinator.

“I think that was what I was supposed to be starting, but I feel like I had a different impression of what I would have been," Ezukanma said. "And at the end of the day, I don't think it was communicated clearly through me or whoever was, if it was Mike (McDaniel) or anything like that.”