Experts can’t agree on the Dolphins’ most urgent fix in new 2026 mock draft

The Miami Dolphins will face a tough offseason that may or may not include Champ Kelly calling the shots. If fans are to be realistic, there is little reason to get rid of Kelly if Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa are going to stay.

On the other hand, it isn't a fair assessment for Kelly to be saddled with people he may not want. This will likely play out in the draft as well. This year's class isn't expected to be very good. The front of the draft is considered quite weak compared to previous seasons.

A recent mock draft has the Dolphins exploring three possible options in round one, and none of them will help the Dolphins' offense or Tua Tagovialoa.

The Dolphins' latest mock draft is a prime example of how little we know of their needs

The Dolphins will enter the offseason needing an offensive lineman, a wide receiver, tight end, and on defense they will have to address the edge and cornerback. It's a mess. Sure, the team is playing well currently, but it doesn't change the level of needs.

On The Pewter Plank, a trio of FanSided writers posted their latest mock, and all three came to different conclusions as to what the Dolphins need and who they will draft. It is literally the same conundrum that fans are cycling through in their own minds.

Mike Luciano has the Dolphins going with David Bailey. The Texas Tech edge rusher fills the need on defense. Miami traded Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles. And Matt Judon will be a free agent. It's hard to see the Dolphins going DE again after taking Chop Robinson two drafts ago, but this makes sense.

Marcus Mosher believes the Dolphins will take Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy. McCoy has been a popular pick for the Dolphins in mock drafts, but Miami has to avoid making the same mistakes Chris Grier did. McCoy has an injury history that can't be overlooked.

He missed the entire 2025 regular season due to an ACL injury. Before being hurt, he was one of the top CBs in this class. Another issue is that while he was good in 2024, there was clearly a need for more development. Many draft experts still view McCoy at the top of this year's class. Those are based on potential that wasn't realized this year.

McCoy is an interesting selection because he missed a critical developmental year, but he has the tools to be a good football player. The question is whether or not the Dolphins should take a risk they really can't afford to make.

Finally, there is the Ryan Fowler selection. Fowler sees the Dolphins addressing the quarterback position with LaNorris Sellers. Sellers has a lot of potential, but many believe he will be better served staying in school another year. Sellers is still inconsistent, and if he were to be drafted in round one by the Dolphins, the pressure to play him may not be what he needs.

Personally, there are other needs the Dolphins should be looking to address. In next year's class, given the list of needs, Miami should be looking for the best player and not the best player at any position. Offensive tackle makes more sense than a CB or QB in round one.

Moving Austin Jackson inside would potentially keep him healthy and extend his stay in Miami. Wide receiver makes the most sense, at least today. Tyreek Hill is not likely to come back, and Malik Washington isn't the boundary receiver Miami needs.

Drafting a WR in round one gives the Dolphins their future replacement for Jaylen Waddle as well. It is the one position the Dolphins could turn to that makes the most sense in the short term and the long term.

This isn't a bad mock draft, but outside of Bailey, the needs at CB and QB might be better addressed in free agency.