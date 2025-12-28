Explosive showing leaves Dolphins with an obvious free agent target

With Tua Tagovailoa's time as the Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback coming to an end in 2025, the top priority for general manager Champ Kelly (or whoever replaces him) this offseason is to find a suitable starter for the 2026 season.

Regardless of whether head coach Mike McDaniel is retained, owner Stephen Ross likely isn't looking to go into full rebuilding mode after being in that position just a few years ago. It could be seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers, a 2026 NFL draft pick, or a veteran free agent, but an answer to the game's most important position is non-negotiable.

As things stand, there aren't many intriguing options in the upcoming free agent class. Ancient passers like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco are set to be available, but they seem likely to retire. Daniel Jones revitalized his career with the Colts this season, but an Achilles injury clouds his immediate future. Other former starters, like Jimmy Garoppolo and Mitch Trubisky, don't exactly inspire confidence.

There is one potential option that stands above the rest, at least in terms of upside and youth. Packers backup QB Malik Willis has looked phenomenal in relief of Jordan Love over the past two years, and he may have just done his best work yet this week against the Ravens in primetime.

Malik Willis is the only QB the Miami Dolphins should target in the 2026 offseason

The Packers may have lost 41-24 to the Ravens, but Willis did everything he could to keep them in the game. Before leaving the game late with a shoulder injury, he was 18 of 21 passing for 288 yards and a touchdown, and he added 60 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. He brought the Packers to within three points of Baltimore late in the third quarter, but the defense simply had no answer for Derrick Henry and the running game.

The numbers are impressive enough on the surface, but Willis had to earn many of his yards through the air by making tough throws down the field. This was not the type of game that Dolphins' fans have seen from Tua, where much of his production had to come from receivers making plays after the catch.

Not that there is anything wrong with an offense that creates great YAC opportunities, but Miami was over-reliant on it due to Tagovailoa's limitations.

In many ways, Willis is everything Tua is not. He is a strong-armed passer with elite mobility, and he is not afraid to play out of structure when the play breaks down.

His development during his time in Green Bay has been astounding as well. Turn on any game from his days as a Tennessee Titan, and he looks like an unplayable mess that seemed afraid to even throw the football. Now, he looks far more confident and prepared to play than many starters across the NFL.

He would be the perfect QB to take a gamble on as the Dolphins sort out what their future looks like. If he hits, they could quickly move on from the Tua era and back into playoff contention. If he doesn't, it would just help push Miami into the rebuild they may need to do anyway.

His market is likely going to be much more robust than anyone could have expected, so getting priced out is certainly a concern. If the money is right, however, he could be the answer to the Dolphins' QB need in 2026 and beyond.