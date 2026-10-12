Falcons fans got a taste of what Dolphins fans became used to with Tua Tagovailoa

As Sunday Night Football came to a close in Week 5, Miami Dolphins fans watching the game in overtime wondered what might happen for Michael Penix Jr. on the sideline. Would Tua Tagovailoa take his first snaps outside of South Florida?

When Atlanta got the ball, Tagovailoa trotted onto the field, and it took two plays for Dolphins fans to remember why he is no longer with the Dolphins.

It was spread all over the internet on Monday. Tagovailoa's first pass was a sharp throw for a first down, but his second was exactly what Dolphins fans had come to expect. A step up in the pocket, a look to one side of the field, and a throw that he doesn't step into. The pass was short and directly to a Ravens defender.

Miami Dolphins know exactly how Falcons' fans are feeling after Sunday night's Tua Tagovailoa mistake

There were far too many bad memories that came to mind watching him throw that interception Sunday night.

Falcons fans need to know that Tagovailoa is inconsistent. Next week, he could lead them to a 40-0 win or something, then lose to the Titans a week later. That was the biggest problem Miami fans had. There was never that go out and win it type drive in him.

When the game is on the line, Dolphins fans know Tagovailoa isn't going to give them hope. He has always been a mistake as a waiting QB. The Falcons got a taste of that.

Tagovailoa can be a good quarterback, but he is long removed from the Alabama QB who came in at halftime against Georgia in that very stadium some eight years ago.

I would love to tell Falcons fans to be patient, but I can't. In Miami, Tagovailoa did some really good things, but a lot has to happen around him for the QB to be at his best. On Sunday night, the game was set up for him to prove he could lead the team. Had it not ended with a game-tying TD, no one would have been mad, but he didn't give them a chance two snaps into their first possession.

On Monday, Dolphins fans took to social media to voice their thoughts. Needless to say, they weren't very good, but it was those Falcons fans who were asking Miami to take him back who had many people laughing. That after just one series. If Penix doesn't play in Week 6, Tagovailoa is going to get the start, and there is no idea what that is going to look like.