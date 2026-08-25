Tua Tagovailoa is giving Falcons fans a painful taste of Dolphins reality

For six seasons, Miami Dolphins fans supported Tua Tagovailoa, cheered for him, and defended him against everyone on the outside. Over those six seasons, the faith and trust in the QB dwindled. He was a mixed bag of feelings for fans. A nice guy with a great attitude, but a player whose talent was regressing quickly.

Falcons fans are not giving him the same amount of time; they are already jumping off that bandwagon, and now there are those wondering if he will even make the team.

Tua was handed the job. Now Cellini & Dimino are asking the question nobody expected:



Could the Falcons actually CUT Tua Tagovailoa and roll with Michael Penix Jr., Cooper Rush and Jack Strand? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xix6EPcTNU — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) August 24, 2026

Miami Dolphins' know the pain Atlanta Falcons fans are going through

Fans have grown tired of Tagovailoa's antics in Atlanta. A video of him dancing at practice wasn't received well; his dropped snap in the first preseason game was significant because he has had the same problem in practice.

"When you're rushing through a process and dropping snaps in practice, it makes you start to wonder what's going on," Nick Cellini of 680 The Fan pondered.

Cellini isn't wrong. Tagovailoa was handed the franchise. Michael Penix, Jr. was out all of camp and hadn't shown enough franchise-level tape to convince Kevin Stefanski to name him the starter. This was literally Tagovailoa's job handed to him with a bow on a basket.

The speculation that the QB could be cut might be just two guys talking, but the possibility is real when you consider it. If Penix is the starter in week one, why keep Tagovailoa over a younger developmental player who is showing progress?

Tagovailoa's roster spot shouldn't be guaranteed for a multitude of reasons, but the main reason he hasn't shown the leadership and consistency that the Falcons were hoping a change of scenery might bring.

Falcons fans are mixed on the subject, with some pointing out that he wasn't good with the Dolphins and others seeing him as the only option for their team right now. Dolphins fans know this debate; we lived in it for six years.

Will the Falcons release him? I would presume they would try to trade him first, but that could be a tough sell as well. His reputation around the league isn't good. Injuries have been a problem; his concussion history is a problem, and his media sessions haven't been good either.

At some point, fans are going to start asking if the QB even wants to play football anymore. He has made it clear, and rightfully so, that his family is the most important thing to him. He misses his kids, and the amount of time that he spends away from them will eventually, if it hasn't already, make him question playing the game at all.

There isn't anyone who would be shocked if he abruptly retired and moved back to Hawaii, but some team would likely still view him as an upgrade at backup QB.