Former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is at a critical crossroads in his NFL career

The Miami Dolphins have moved on from Tua Tagovailoa in every way possible, but they are still paying him. Some fans, on the other hand, are still on the fence as to whether or not it was the right move.

Tagovailoa's regression was immediate. It spanned two seasons from 2024 to 2025, but there were signs that it was starting all the way back in 2023 when he led the team to the playoffs. No matter how good a game the QB had, there was something missing. Something that didn't connect.

Two things stand out the most. His contract and his concussions. On the surface, they seem like two separate things, but they could be connected. Tua gave everything to get that deal; now he plays more reserved and cautious. This has fans of both the Falcons and Dolphins wondering if he can return to his former self.

Miami Dolphins fans can't help but wonder if Tua Tagovailoa can rebound in Atlanta

In Atlanta, starting quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is still recovering from injury. Tagovailoa has been the star of offseason practices. Dolphins' fans remember the "oohs and ahhs" of watching him sling the football in camp. Falcons fans will, too.

Falcons expert Jason Kandel of Blogging Dirty pointed out just how divided the fans are over Tagovailoa's chances. "Some are expecting him to completely flop, others think he'll re-establish himself as a solid bridge starter, and some fans think he’s built to return to his 2023 or 2024 form in a better situation." Said Kandel. "It depends on who you ask, but his floor should be to offer Atlanta QB stability they haven't had since Matt Ryan."

Practices are a safety net for Tagovailoa. He can't get hit, can't get touched, can't get slammed to the ground by defenders. In practice, Tagovailoa can show the traits of an elite quarterback, and he shines in that role.

Kevin Stefanski's offense is perfect for Tagovailoa. It requires quick decisions and accuracy to succeed. Tua won't have to read a lot of the defense. He will have one of the most talented tight ends, Kyle Pitts, to work with and a running back who is one of the best in the league.

Everything for Tagovailoa is aligning nicely, but is it enough? Dolphins fans don't want to see him fail, but it's hard to see him returning to the player he was early with Mike McDaniel. The offense was built for him, literally, and he still failed.

In Atlanta, he will be handed the offense by default. It will be his task to keep it. If he can't, Tagovailoa's career in the NFL, at least as a full-time starter, will be over.

Tua is at a critical point in his career. In Atlanta, he can revive his career and show other NFL teams he deserves to be in charge of the offense, a player who can lead them to the playoffs. Or, he can prove that whatever derailed his career in Miami is still lingering and bringing him down.

Tagovailoa is on a one-year deal. If he succeeds, he will get another big contract next offseason, but if he fails, he will be nothing more than an insurance policy for another QB.