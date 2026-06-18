Tua Tagovailoa just sparked another conversation Dolphins fans know all too well

The Miami Dolphins ate nearly $100 million in dead money to ensure that Tua Tagovailoa would not be their franchise quarterback going forward. Although Tua landed on his feet with the Atlanta Falcons, he's not exactly ingratiating himself super well with his new team.

Last season was a full-blown disaster for the embattled field general. He went from scoring a mega contract in Miami to being benched for a seventh-round rookie. Things started to get weird in press conferences, too. Less Mike McDaniel stand-up comedy and glowing Tua, more lame-duck vibes for a QB and coach who had to know the end was nigh.

Tua is just not the most graceful public speaker, let's put it that way. Unfortunately for him, it's not getting much better in Atlanta.

Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa presents as someone not fully committed to football, something Miami Dolphins fans learned the hard way

In a bizarre monologue at the press podium, Tua implied that he didn't care whether he started over Michael Penix Jr., or if he never saw action with the Falcons, via WANF Atlanta sports producer Chris McCulley:

"I'm a competitor don't get me wrong, but I'm also a believer too, and I believe if it's God's plan for me to play here, not to play here, I'm OK with it. There's nothing wrong with that. I believe there's a greater purpose than this being a game. I don't know if you heard what I just said, but it's just a game that we're able to play. And we're able to take care of our families through this game. And I've been so freaking blessed, so fortunate to be able to have this opportunity, and to have been blessed with the gifts that I have."

Tua Tagovailoa on the QB competition:



"I'm a competitor don't get me wrong but I'm also a believer to and if it's God's plan for me to play here or not to play here I'm ok with it. I believe there's a great purpose than this being just a game. I don't know if you heard what I… pic.twitter.com/wXH4vz6RYN — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) June 17, 2026

For a young man who can play the guitar and sing quite well, how is Tua so tone-deaf so often?

Let's try to see this from his vantage point. Tua has obviously had multiple traumatic injuries on the field. A severe hip injury in college at Alabama preceded a series of terrifying concussions in the pros.

To his credit, Tua rallied back to play every time, so perhaps his perspective here is in reference to how life is bigger than football. And that's fine.

Where it becomes difficult to defend him is how dismissive Tua is about playing in Atlanta, and going out of his way to reiterate how football is "just a game." Yes, it's true. No, it's not going to do him any favors in the locker room.

Again, Tua has done very well for himself. He once led the NFL in passing yards and played well enough to earn that massive payday in Miami. That said, he won't be beating the allegations any time soon that he "mailed it in" once he got all that money.

Tua is a flawed quarterback. Limited arm strength, near-nonexistent mobility in the pocket or as a runner. If his first read is covered up on time, he struggles to get through reads. He can't consistently create out of structure. When the play isn't perfect as designed, Tua has trouble with throwing the ball in harm's way.

For a guy who just threw 20 TDs and 15 INTs in 2025, the "mature perspective" and "football doesn't matter that much" route probably ain't the best way to go as an orator. He's stacking the deck against himself amongst his new teammates.

Plus, yeah, maybe Tua has made a lot of money and enjoyed the blessings that come with a big QB contract. But what about all the other Falcons players scratching and clawing for a roster spot, hoping to make a living in the super-finite window of their professional football careers?

There is no way these comments land well with them. The worst part? It's 100% avoidable. Tua doesn't need to go there. Yet he seems compelled to let everyone know how "above football" he is, for lack of better phrasing. He strikes me as someone who feels he must present an image that he's unbothered by criticism.

When someone presses so hard to present said image, it just makes them come across like they do care and are bothered more than most by the pressure cooker of being a professional athlete.

I don't envy Tua. It's not easy. Nevertheless, he'd do well to give some boilerplate answers, put his head down, and just try to get his performance on the field back on track.