First Dolphins injury report for Week 7 provides a glimmer of hope to save season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been a who's who list of injured players most of the season, but they continue to look much healthier this week.
Queue the "bye-week came at the right time" crowds! Entering Week 7, the Dolphins are looking pretty good after the first injury report of the week was released on Wednesday.
Only two players were held out of practice, Calais Campbell and Terron Armstead. Both were given vet-rest designations. Everyone else practiced in at least a limited fashion, suggesting the Dolphins are in good shape entering Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Dolphins won't get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back this week, as he must miss a minimum of four games while on injured reserve. He should return soon and is eligible to play against the Arizona Cardinals next week.
Here is the Dolphins' first injury report for Week 7:
Player
Position
Injury
Wednesday
Terron Armstead
T
Rest
DNP
Calais Campbell
DT
Rest
DNP
Jevon Holland
S
Hand
LP
Mohamed Kamara
LB
Ankle
LP
David Long
LB
Knee
LP
Emmanuel Ogbah
LB
Bicep
LP
Jordan Poyer
S
Shin
LP
De'Von Achane
RB
Concussion
FP
Cam Smith
CB
Hamstring
FP
Skylar Thompson
QB
Ribs
FP
Dolphins given encouragement with first injury report for Week 7
The list of limited players was five deep to start the week. Jordan Poyer is still dealing with a shin injury. PFF ranks him at the bottom for safeties so far this year. Joining Poyer are Emmanuel Ogbah, David Long, Mohammed Kamara, and Jevon Holland. It initially seemed like Holland's injury could be season-ending, but he could play through it.
Miami will have De'Von Achane back, by the looks of it. The Dolphins listed him as a full participant as he progresses to the final stages of the concussion protocol. Cam Smith, who has also been out this year, was full as well.
Skylar Thompson returned at quarterback, but he will not start, and his position on the Dolphins' roster may be relegated to a third-string player.
The Indianapolis Colts had nine players listed as DNP (did not practice). Wide receiver Michael Pittman and running back Jonathan Taylor are the two most notable names.
The Dolphins need to continue to build off the win over the New England Patriots before their bye week. Now is the time to string it all together and start a winning streak to get back into the chase. Miami will enter the week down two games to the Buffalo Bills but is tied with the New York Jets.