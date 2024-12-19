First Dolphins injury report for Week 16 reveals new concern for Tua Tagovailoa

While the Miami Dolphins prepare for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, the team is practicing as usual, but a new name has popped up on the injury list.



Tua Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant, according to the first Dolphins injury report of Week 16 that the team released on Wednesday.

It's only the first report of the week, so fans shouldn't get too worried yet, but some are concerned that the health issue is listed as a "hip." It was his hip that cost him the final weeks at Alabama.

Miami doesn't talk too much about mid-week injuries, so there isn't much to dive into. It will be a situation that is worth monitoring for the rest of the week. Following practice on Wednesday, Tagovailoa met with the media, and there were no questions regarding his hip issue.



When Dolphins head coach McDaniel spoke with the media, nothing was mentioned either. We should know more later in the week.

49ers-Dolphins Injury Report 1 pic.twitter.com/MWqQrTPSog — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 18, 2024

In addition to Tagovailoa, it appears that Terron Armstead is still dealing with a knee injury that kept him out last week. The veteran has done everything he can at this level but he might need to sit the rest of the season out, especially if the Dolphins lose on Sunday.

McDaniel did say that it's unlikely Dee Eskridge will play this week, and Miami placed Grant Dubose on injured reserve on Thursday following the hit he took last Sunday. If Jaylen Waddle doesn't play this weekend, as he has a knee injury, the Dolphins will be thin at wide receiver even after Miami signed Isaiah McKenzie earlier this week.

First Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 16 reveals current status of Jaylen Waddle

McDaniel was asked specifically about Waddle and said they are taking it day to day, but the receiver wasn't practicing on Wednesday. The likelihood of him playing Sunday is slim at this point with only two more practices before the game.

In all, eight Dolphins players did not practice on Wednesday, including Calais Campbell, Tyreek Hill, and Jordan Poyer, who were given rest days.

