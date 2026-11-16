Things are rough right now as a Miami Dolphins fan, as the franchise is embroiled in a 1-8 season and staring at a potentially lengthy rebuild. Still, fans have stuck with the team through over 25 years of playoff failures and nearly 30 different starting quarterbacks since the great Dan Marino hung up his cleats. We know Dolphins fans are in it for the long haul.

Now, Dolphins fans have a new way to consume content surrounding their favorite team with the redesigned Fansided App. You can get all of the Dolphins news, updates, analysis, and opinions from the Phin Phanatic team all in one place, as well as follow any of our other excellent teams covering the major sports.

It's never been easier to find all of the Dolphins content you could ever need in one place.

Build your own, personalized Dolphins coverage, along with all your other favorite teams, in one personal feed

With the new FanSided App, readers will choose from over 600 teams, leagues, events, and topics to create a personalized feed that pulls together the latest articles from our talented team across various FanSided sites.

That means that if your sports fandom extends beyond the Steelers (the Penguins or Pirates, perhaps?), you can get the same expert opinions and daily content that you get from Still Curtain from our many other teams covering all the major sports leagues.

The app will also allow you to tailor your feed to how YOU like to consume Dolphins content, focusing on the things that you would be searching for every week. Here at Phin Phanatic, you will be able to find every kind of analysis you could need to follow along with Miami as they embark on their latest rebuild.

Bring Phin Phanatic into every game day, where you'll find expert analysis and advanced stats

Whether you are looking for updates on the biggest storylines, expert analysis right as the game concludes, or the most important stats to keep an eye on, you can find all of it here at Phin Phinatic during every game day.

On the FanSided App, you'll have a feed of our unique Dolphins content, where our team dives into every matchup and every outcome over the course of the long NFL season.

We go beyond the box score to give context to every game, win or lose. Fans will also get to take advantage of live scores, box scores and play-by-play, including every drive and play from Dolphins games.

Choose your own Dolphins alerts and add them to your game day routine

This is where you can really make the app bring you what you are looking for every week. Readers can choose alerts for the teams they follow and mute individual topics. Don't want to hear how well the Bills are doing? Mute them! Want to see how the other contenders for the top pick in this year's draft are doing? Add the Titans, Chargers, and yes, even the Jets, to your feed!

You can build out how you want to consume all of your favorite teams news, and even the ones you despise. Or, if you really only care about the Dolphins, make them your only topic to get alerts from without being bombarded with news you don't care about.

How to get the new FanSided app

The FanSided App is free on iPhone and Android. Download it, choose the Miami Dolphins, and add the other teams and interests you follow to build your personal feed.

The app can be used without creating an account. And if you really want to get the full FanSided experience, create a free account in the app before Dec. 31 to receive the limited-edition Founding Fan badge on your profile, which unlocks future perks!

Download the FanSided App now and join the Phin Phantic community as we cover everything Dolphins.