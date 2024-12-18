Forbes' Dolphins ranking makes the team's failures even more painful

When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross has built an empire, and they are nationally recognized as one of the best franchises in all of sports.

Ross has done a great job building the franchise, but his team can't build an offensive line.

Forbes has the Dolphins ranked 17th among the top 50 most valuable sports teams in 2024. The NFL dominated the list, with the Dallas Cowboys coming in at No. 1 with a $10.1 billion value.

The Rams, Patriots, Giants, Jets, 49ers, Raiders, Eagles, Bears, and Commanders are all ranked higher than Miami, albeit marginally. Regardless, when you factor in the international futbal teams, MLB, and the NBA, coming in at 17th is something Ross should be proud of.

Miami's biggest problem is that fans don't really care about where they financially rank among other clubs. They want a winning franchise on the field, not off of it. So far, the Dolphins under Ross have yet to deliver a playoff victory, let alone a championship.

Interesting offseason awaits Dolphins with big decisions to make

There have been no leaked rumors of Ross' plans for Chris Grier or Mike McDaniel after the season. The optics show that no change will likely take place, but many speculate that 2025 could be the offseason of major change despite still being in the playoff chase.

If Ross makes any changes this year, he will have plenty of reasons to back up the decision, but no one believes he actually will. Will Ross want to go through another coaching or GM search? If not, he may be doing nothing more than delaying the inevitable.

There is a lot of value in the Dolphins, whose history pre-Jimmy Johnson was one of the best in the NFL. They have a solid stadium, and Ross has brought a lot of attention to Miami Gardens with Formula One, U.S. Open tennis, concerts, and international soccer.

Sadly, he can't get the football part of his organization together.

