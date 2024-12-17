Phin Phanatic
Here's how the Dolphins can still make the playoffs (and it's possible)

It would still take a miracle.

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans / Alex Slitz/GettyImages
On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa spent the day under pressure in the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Houston Texans. Now, an almost impossible path to the postseason awaits them.

The Dolphins can still make the playoffs. It won't be easy, as projections give them a 4 percent chance of making the postseason.

Needless to say, the Dolphins need help, but oddly enough, not as much as one would think. In fact, the road to the playoffs looks a little brighter today than it did yesterday now that the clouds have parted.

The Dolphins need to win their remaining games against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. That's the simple part. Then, they require some help.

How the Dolphins can still make the playoffs

According to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins need these boxes to be checked to steal a playoff spot:

  • Dolphins must win their remaining three games
  • Colts must lose at least one game
  • Chargers must lose two OR Broncos lose all three

Team

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18

Dolphins

49ers

at Browns

at Jets

Colts

Titans

at Giants

Jaguars

Chargers

Broncos

at Patriots

at Raiders

Broncos

at Chargers

at Bengals

Chiefs

Looking at the remaining schedules, the Colts are not likely to lose one of their games, but they do play two divisional opponents, and those are tough victories. The Chargers could lose to Denver, but it would be a shock if they lost to New England or Las Vegas. We can safely say the Broncos will not drop all three of their remaining, but stranger things have happened.

The fact we are still talking about the postseason is a surprise in and of itself. The Dolphins should be eliminated, but a pathway remains open, and thus, they remain alive. It isn't going to be easy, but at least it is as cut and dry as it could be. The loss to the Texans hurt, but not as much as losing to the Colts.

