Here's how the Dolphins can still make the playoffs (and it's possible)
By Brian Miller
On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa spent the day under pressure in the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Houston Texans. Now, an almost impossible path to the postseason awaits them.
The Dolphins can still make the playoffs. It won't be easy, as projections give them a 4 percent chance of making the postseason.
Needless to say, the Dolphins need help, but oddly enough, not as much as one would think. In fact, the road to the playoffs looks a little brighter today than it did yesterday now that the clouds have parted.
The Dolphins need to win their remaining games against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. That's the simple part. Then, they require some help.
How the Dolphins can still make the playoffs
According to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins need these boxes to be checked to steal a playoff spot:
- Dolphins must win their remaining three games
- Colts must lose at least one game
- Chargers must lose two OR Broncos lose all three
Team
Week 16
Week 17
Week 18
Dolphins
49ers
at Browns
at Jets
Colts
Titans
at Giants
Jaguars
Chargers
Broncos
at Patriots
at Raiders
Broncos
at Chargers
at Bengals
Chiefs
Looking at the remaining schedules, the Colts are not likely to lose one of their games, but they do play two divisional opponents, and those are tough victories. The Chargers could lose to Denver, but it would be a shock if they lost to New England or Las Vegas. We can safely say the Broncos will not drop all three of their remaining, but stranger things have happened.
The fact we are still talking about the postseason is a surprise in and of itself. The Dolphins should be eliminated, but a pathway remains open, and thus, they remain alive. It isn't going to be easy, but at least it is as cut and dry as it could be. The loss to the Texans hurt, but not as much as losing to the Colts.