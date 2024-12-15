3 winners (and 3 losers) from the Dolphins Week 15 loss to the Texans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have just about finalized their 2024 season with yet another loss to a team with a winning record. This time, after losing to the Houston Texans, the only thing yet to happen is an official elimination from the postseason.
Very little went well for the Dolphins on Sunday who lost Jaylen Waddle in the first half and needed to overcome more poor tackling, a shaky Tua Tagovailoa, and bad play calling.
When the season is officially over, there will be a lot of reflection on what went wrong, but no one is more important than Stephen Ross' reflection, as the Dolphins have given him reasons to make changes. This week, there are more losers than winners.
Winners and losers from the Miami Dolphins Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans
Winner No. 1
Malik Washington finally gets a chance to shine in the Dolphins offense
With Waddle out and Grant DuBose out as well, the Dolphins needed to rely on Tyreek Hill, but the Texans took him out of the game plan. Miami turned to Malik Washington, who led the team in identifying targets.
Washington is starting to become the go-to slot receiver the Dolphins need, but on Sunday, he was the outside-2 receiver opposite of Hill and was consistently effective.
Loser No. 1
Tua Tagovailoa proved that he can't lead the Dolphins on his own
Against the Texans, the Dolphins needed a franchise quarterback with the moxy and drive to lift his team above expectations. Tagovailoa wasn't able to do that. No, he didn't have time in the pocket, but when he did have time to throw, his decision-making wasn't great, and his accuracy was off.
Quarterbacks have bad games, but great ones don't have them when a season is on the line. Tagovailoa had a bad game regardless of the statistical line.
In addition, he once again put his body in a position to endure an injury for no reason. Three interceptions, with two of them coming in the second half trying to climb back in, Tagovailoa was horrible.
Winner No. 2
Jonnu Smith continues to be the most impressive addition of the 2024 season
When the Dolphins needed a touchdown, they went to Smith, and unlike some of the other tight ends Miami had fielded, he caught it. Smith has had an incredible season thus far and is giving the Dolphins more than enough reasons to give him an extension beyond the 2025 season.
Loser No. 2
Jevon Holland continues to give Miami no reasons to re-sign him
Missed tackles, out of position, inability to impact the game? Yes, those are all descriptions of Holland's 2024 season, and in Week 15, Holland put all of his issues on the field giving Chris Grier no reason to entertain another contract.
Holland has the tools to be great, but he is keeping himself from becoming a top safety in the NFL. Against the Texans, Holland missed a couple of tackles and made no impact defensively. Four years in and he still hasn't taken the leap forward that was expected.
Winner No. 3
Chop Robinson continues to show forward growth
After a slow start to his rookie season, Robinson has continued to prove he was the right pick for the Dolphins in round one. On Sunday, he picked up his fourth sack of the season, and he has been one of the top-rated edge rushers in pressures during the last few weeks. Robinson's growth is impressive, and he is starting to finish off his pass rushes.
Loser No. 3
The Dolphins offensive line remains the biggest problem in Miami
The offensive line was banged up. Kendall Lamm was out on the right side while Terron Armstead was out on the left.
Liam Eichenberg had his "hold my beer" moment by regressing to his normal style of play. Eichenberg and the offensive line were atrocious once again, and that was a recipe for disaster early.
Biggest Winner
Miami Dolphins fans who won't have the playoffs hanging over them
The Dolphins losing in Week 15 was the last thing Miami needed. They had to win out if they were to make the playoffs, and Dolphins fans have been pouring over scenarios around the league, hoping it would play out for Miami.
That isn't going to happen now, and as a result, Dolphins fans can spend the final three weeks simply watching them play football without any worry of having their hopes ripped out and stomped on.
Biggest Loser
Mike McDaniel still makes the same mistakes he made in his first season
With the game on the line, the season on the line, McDaniel managed to call another questionable plan with little to no adjustments throughout the game.
McDaniel had no answer to the Houston defense, failed to get plays into the huddle in time, forcing the Dolphins to call two vital timeouts in the second half, and was outcoached. Adding to the insult, the team did little drive on either side of the ball. Miami lacked physical toughness, discipline, and urgency.