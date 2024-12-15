Latest Grant DuBose updates after scary injury vs. Texans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost Jaylen Waddle in the first half of their Week 15 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but in the third quarter, a scary injury to Grant DuBose highlighted how brutal football is.
Trailing by 14 in the third quarter, Tua Tagovailoa threw toward DuBose on a crossing pattern. But while attempting to make the catch, he was hit by a Texans defender, and his head wound up making significant contact with the turf.
DuBose remained on the field for quite a while. Paramedics removed his jersey and placed him on a longboard with a head immobilization device, which is common practice for suspected head injuries.
Dolphins players were visibly shaken by the incident, but if there is good news, it's that he was not taken off the field by ambulance. Instead, medics walked him off the field on a stretcher.
DuBose was on the field for more than 12 minutes before being taken off the field and transferred to a local hospital.
Return to Miami Dolphins for Grant DubBose after IR stint ends abruptly in Week 15.
The Dolphins were desperately trying to climb back into the game at the time of DuBose's injury. Tagovailoa was shaky during the matchup, and through nearly three quarters, Tyreek Hill had yet to catch a pass.
With DuBose out and Jaylen Waddle questionable, Miami looked as though they didn't know what to do offensively. The Dolphins' offensive line was absolutely atrocious during the game, and whenever they actually did get positive yards, they were often flagged for a penalty.
The extent of DuBose's injuries is unknown at this time but this will be updated when more is known about the situation. It was a scary sight on the field and puts into perspective the dangers of football in general.