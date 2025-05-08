Forgotten Dolphins RB suffers heartbreaking end to football return

While the Miami Dolphins continue to creep their way through the offseason, the UFL is nearing the end of its season.

In 2024, the Miami Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright in the fourth round — they actually traded up for him. His production last season was OK, but nothing special. Miami loves drafting mid-round and late-round running backs.

In 2018, the Dolphins spent another fourth-round pick on a running back: Kalen Ballage. Two years later, Ballage was on his way out of Miami. He spent part of the 2020 season with the New York Jets and part of it with the Los Angeles Chargers. A final season in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers would end his NFL career.

Ballage's love for football took him to the UFL, and now, sadly, his season is ending.

According to a report from James Larsen of Pro Football Network, Ballage is out for the year.

Kalen Ballage's short stay with the Dolphins could have been better

The injury to Ballage isn't clear, but the Renegades are only one game back of the XFL Conference with only a few games to go. Ballage, as Larsen pointed out, has more than 300 yards rushing this season. While he played in 2023, Ballage sat out the 2024 season.

In two seasons with the Dolphins, Ballage put up 326 yards on 110 carries. He played in 24 games and started six. Ballage simply wasn't on the field enough for the Dolphins, and that is a theme for Chris Grier draft picks — yes, Grier drafted him.

Grier has taken a running back in seven of the past eight drafts.

Whatever Ballage's future holds, it may not be football for long. His passion, however, is clear as a South Florida 1:00 game against the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. This isn't how he should go out, and we wish him the best.

