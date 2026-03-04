Forgotten Texas star could be the Dolphins' perfect free agency gamble

New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said releasing decorated veterans like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and linebacker Bradley Chubb to get "younger and cheaper." However, doing so created a massive need at both positions, specifically for a defense facing significant roster turmoil.

Chubb served as a key member of the Dolphins' locker room. The two-time Pro Bowler was named a team captain for the second time in his career (the first with Miami) in 2025. He was also their best pass rusher, so replacing him figures to be atop Sullivan's offseason to-do list, albeit likely shopping in the bargain bin.

Enter Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai, a former collegiate star at Texas who's set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 11. He fits the cost-effective youth movement Sullivan is working diligently toward and profiles as a worthwhile Chubb replacement.

Joseph Ossai presents the Miami Dolphins with an ideal Bradley Chubb free agency replacement

Turning 26 in April, Ossai's age aligns with the rebuilding Dolphins' timeline. He has ample upside, can help fill a position of need, and Miami wouldn't have to break the bank for him. His calculated market value is roughly $9.2 million annually (h/t Spotrac).

Ossai earned Consensus All-American honors as a junior at Texas before slipping to Cincinnati in the third round of the 2021 draft (No. 69 overall). It was a surprising fall, considering he broke out as a true difference-maker for a high-power Longhorns program. His transition to the NFL wasn't seamless, though we've seen him blossom into a well-rounded contributor who can help the Dolphins.

Slowly but surely, the Bengals ramped up Ossai's workload over the years. He logged a personal-best defensive snap share rate this season (67 percent) and took another step forward following a mini-breakout in 2024. The tools that made him a game-wrecker at Texas continue to flash in spurts.

The tangibles that earned Ossai a remarkable 9.49 Relative Athletic Score, which ranked 71st among 1,360 defensive end prospects from 1987 to 2021, are evident. He has a blend of explosiveness and speed that offers untapped pass-rush potential and has enabled him to be a factor against the run.

Despite missing three contests with an ankle injury in 2025, Ossai tied his career high in sacks (five). He also tallied nine tackles for loss, more than he recorded through three years as a pro (seven). Pro Football Focus gave him a 70.7 run-defense grade, good for 25th out of 115 qualified edge defenders.