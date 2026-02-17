Tyreek Hill's release could start a Dolphins' fire sale that no fan saw coming

Miami Dolphins fans were left shellshocked after Monday's roster purge that saw four players kicked to the curb. Imagine how they will feel if something truly unexpected happens.

Tyreek Hill's departure suggests Jaylen Waddle isn't going anywhere, but Miami fans should prepare for what could be an inevitable outcome. The Dolphins are tearing up the roster, and players like Waddle and De'Von Achane may not have a role going forward.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has a vision of the team he wants to put on the field, and no matter who you are right now, that future could come with a surprising end that even the player didn't see coming.

Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane could be prime trade options for the Miami Dolphins

Champ Kelly could have traded Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline last year. He had offers. He could have moved both Achane and Waddle as well. He didn't like the return options he was being offered; that may not be the case for Sullivan.

It's hard to imagine a roster being turned over so much that the two biggest offensive stars remaining on the team could be gone.

In 2025, the Buffalo Bills were reported to have made an offer for Waddle. It was turned down. This year, the Bills may not make another offer, but a team like the Denver Broncos could try to persuade Sullivan to make that deal.

For Miami, it would make some sense. Get rid of a contract and a player that won't be a huge part of the team once the rebuild is completed. In both cases, Sullivan would add the draft capital he covets so dearly.

We have talked about trading Achane and Waddle, but what we learned on Monday is that Sullivan isn't concerned about the optics of a potential move. Everyone expected the Dolphins to move on from Hill, Westbrook-Ikhine, and Chubb. Few saw such a quick release of James Daniels.

If the Dolphins are going to reshape, rebuild, rebrand, and makeover the Dolphins team entirely, moving on from players that have value in a trade makes sense, whether fans like it or not.