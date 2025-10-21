Dolphins won't trade Jaylen Waddle, but they should maybe listen to offers

The Miami Dolphins lost Tyreek Hill three weeks ago, and that number one receiver role has been put on the shoulders of Jaylen Waddle.

In Week 7, Waddle proved those shoulders might not be strong enough to carry the weight.

Waddle is a great player; some will argue that he is a legit WR1, but on Sunday, he wasn't even a good number two. Personally, I see Waddle as a great number two receiver who has flashes of being the top guy, but days like Sunday make me realize he won't ever become that guy.

Waddle finished week seven with one reception for 15 yards. No, it wasn't all his fault, but great WRs find a way to get out of coverages. Waddle didn't do that.

Jaylen Waddle disappeared when the Dolphins needed him the most

If Waddle were to hit the trade block hypothetically, there'd be no shortage of interest in him. Heck, even though he's not on it yet, the New York Giants reportedly want Waddle and the list of teams thinking the same thing probably isn't short.

Despite rumored interest, the Dolphins have stated they're not interested in making a trade for their newly appointed top receiver. That isn't going to change this week, but if the phone rings, they have to at least listen.

Tua Tagovailoa had one of the worst outings of his NFL career against the Browns. He was erratic, immobile, jittery, and unfocused, and that is being nice. It's hard to fault a guy like Waddle when the quarterback play is downright atrocious. Still, there has to be some accountability on his shoulders as well.

Waddle was only targeted four times in week 7. That is four less than Malik Washington, who is playing as the number two receiver. Waddle has to find a way to break off the line. Built by speed, Waddle doesn't possess the physical build to muscle off the line. He can't use his body to shield corners either. The best he can do is try to get free and create space.

Miami is going to have to make tough decisions in the next 16 days; one of them will be what to do with Waddle. Trading Waddle or even De'Von Achane isn't an admonition of giving up on the 2025 season; it's giving up on either of them being a cornerstone for whatever is going to be built in the future.