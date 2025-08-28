Former Dolphins castoff just bounced back with a quick landing spot

When the Miami Dolphins pared down their roster, fans knew they would need to continue to churn through the roster. Holes at cornerback, offensive line, and tight end were still a problem, if not worse.

Chris Grier told members of the media on Wednesday that Miami would be aggressive during the waiver wire process. They must have watched players they wanted get claimed before them, as they only managed to be awarded one guy. He also informed the media that the team is bringing back Kendall Lamm.

Kendall Lamm's return to the Dolphins adds experience to a unit that needs it

Lamm was able to practice with the Eagles throughout camp after a back issue kept him out toward the end of last season. Miami let Lamm walk in free agency, and many fans believed that was a mistake, given that Lamm played well when called onto the field.

With Liam Eichenberg starting the season on IR and questions about Larry Borom's ability to actually block someone, Lamm is a guy who can step in for Austin Jackson should he have any issues that send him back to the sideline.

Lamm has spent the last three seasons with Miami and has started 16 games. His addition is flashy, but he is capable when healthy and provides Mike McDaniel with a depth player who already knows the blocking schemes.

In his press conference, Grier also commented on Daniel Brunskill's performance since being added to the roster. Overall, Miami's starting unit has played relatively well this offseason, but questions remain on the backend of the unit. When the backups had been in, the results were not often good.

Miami has neglected the offensive line for years under Grier. He has acknowledged that they need to revamp the unit. His attempts this year have been Jonah Savaiinaea, James Daniels, Borom, and last year's second-round pick, Patrick Paul, but again, his attention has remained on the front end.

The Dolphins have not made the addition official as they await the results of his physical.

