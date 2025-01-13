Former Dolphins nemesis is being accused of conflict of interest

Wherever Tom Brady goes, controversy follows. Now, the former Miami Dolphins rival is being accused of a conflict of interest.

The Dolphins have had their share of Brady over the years, and while they won't care much for this news as they prep for the offseason, anytime Brady finds a negative light, the snickers come out.

Brady is scheduled to be the color commentator for the FOX broadcast of the Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions divisional game next weekend. Typically, that would be no big deal, but for Brady, it becomes a problem, and the NFL may need to look into the matter at some point.

Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders fired their head coach and are looking for a new one, and they are reportedly interested in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. With Brady calling the game, it is a bit of self-serving interest, according to David Haugh of 670 AM Sports.

.@DavidHaugh finds it "absurd" that Tom Brady will be on the call of the Lions-Commanders game for Fox when he’s a minority owner of the Raiders, who are pursuing Ben Johnson.



"This is a huge conflict of interest," Haugh says.



"It's bad for credibility, and nobody cares." pic.twitter.com/hIcZ5riEKd — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) January 13, 2025

Where Tom Brady goes, controversy follows

Brady is used to being at the center of controversy, but it is always someone else who takes the rap. He benefited from the "Spygate" fiasco, was an integral part of "Deflate-Gate" including destroying his cell phone prior to being asked to release his text messages as part of the league investigation, and was scheduled to meet with Stephen Ross, Bruce Beal, and then head coach Brian Flores on a yacht in Miami. That led to tampering violations that cost Beal his position to succeed Ross as the owner and the Dolphins' first- and third-round draft picks.

The NFL is playing an odd game with Brady and the ownership in Las Vegas. While he will get an up-close look at Johnson during the game, is he gaining access to the coach that normally would not be given to anyone else? That's hard to say.

What we can say is it isn't a good look for the league, and at some point, what happens when Brady is scheduled to call a Raiders game? We would assume that would not be allowed at all but then again, this is Tom Brady we are talking about.

