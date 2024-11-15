Former Dolphins offensive lineman abruptly retires after huge comeback
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans were not thrilled when Chris Grier opted to go in a different direction with his offensive line at the start of 2024. Maybe he had a crystal ball.
Former Dolphins center Connor Williams is done with the NFL and has announced his retirement, leaving the Seattle Seahawks shocked and scrambling to fill his roster spot.
Williams started every game and every snap for the Seahawks this year, including the game against the Dolphins earlier in the season. The decision was abrupt, and now the 27-year-old will walk away from the game.
Listed on injury reports as DNP (Did Not Practice) due to a personal reason, it is now clear why.
Former Dolphins center Connor Williams surprisingly retires before Week 11
Williams had made a comeback from a torn ACL he suffered in his final season in Miami. The Dolphins opted to move on in the offseason. The assumption was that Williams would miss most of the 2024 season rehabbing, but he was ready to return during camp.
While the Dolphins had needs at guard and center, given the uncertainty around Aaron Brewer, Williams was never considered a reasonable option. He did, however, become one for the Seahawks.
At the time, Miami was a better unit with Williams calling the signals, but Brewer has settled in well, and the line is playing better than they have in almost a decade, if not more. Williams had said during the offseason that he had no desire to return to his natural guard position.
Austin Jackson's 2024 season is over, as knee surgery will end what is left of the year for him. While Kendall Lamm is a good backup, new injuries and questions are popping up. Robert Jones is banged up. Terron Armstead, who has been amazingly healthy most of the year, did not practice this week, making his availability questionable.