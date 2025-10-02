Former Dolphins Pro Bowl corner shocks fans and NFL with abrupt retirement

Miami Dolphins fans were left shocked on Wednesday when a former member of the team decided he had had enough of the NFL and the rigorous journey that takes an awful toll.

Xavien Howard, a former Dolphins 2nd-round pick, has opted not to continue playing. Howard sent a letter to the fans via his Instagram account after notifying the Colts that he is done.

Howard joined Indianapolis just before the start of the season. He played against and helped beat the Dolphins in Week 1.

Former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is retiring from the NFL

Citing his love for his family, Howard is making the decision to prioritize his family. He said that he played the game because he loved the sport, but now that has changed.

"Up to that point (not playing in 2024), I had always put my family after football. I'm no longer willing to do so. So today I am retiring from the National Football League." Xavien Howard

Howard spent the 2024 season on the sidelines. During his year off from the sport, he was able to reconnect with his kids in a way that many of us often take for granted. His contributions to the NFL, particularly with the Dolphins, were remarkable for most of his career.

His stint through four weeks of the season is the only time he played for a team other than Miami. While his lasting legacy will be debated, his contract with Miami can't be.

The former cornerback was released before the 2024 season. He was designated a post-June 1st cut. The Dolphins are still carrying $15.7 million in dead cap space. That will come off the books next season.

Some fans wanted to see Howard return to the Dolphins this year, given the depth issues at the position. Perhaps if he were closer to home in South Florida, he might have stuck the season out, or he would still have retired. What is clear is that Howard was one of the better Dolphins cornerbacks in history.

Howard finished 4th all-time in interceptions with the Dolphins. His 29 INTs trail only Sam Madison, Dick Anderson, and Jake Scott, who had 35. He is, however, tied with Patrick Surtain.

